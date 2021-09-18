CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cullman news digest: Top stories today

Cullman Updates
Cullman Updates
 6 days ago

(CULLMAN, AL) What’s going on in Cullman? Here’s a roundup of the top stories in the area today.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Cullman area, click here.

Cullman / thebrakereport.com

CULLMAN, Alabama – TSE Brakes, Inc., a worldwide producer and supplier of premium quality brake actuators and brake adjusters for the on-highway and specialty vehicle markets, has launched its TSE-Sense™ Smart Air Brake Actuator. Telematics has become an asset to fleets and drivers looking for new ways to increase efficiency,... Read more

Cullman / cullmantimes.com

Cullman residents have an opportunity to get out for a good time while also receiving free health screenings and other services at the Good Samaritan Health Clinic’s Community Cares Celebration this Saturday. The event, which will be held behind the Cullman Housing Authority’s maintenance building on Cleveland Avenue from 10... Read more

Cullman County / cullmantimes.com

A patriotic spirit is in the air across Cullman County’s schools this week as the Liberty Learning Foundation kicks off its educational citizenship programs with a visit from Libby Liberty. The programs kicked off with East Elementary School’s second grade classes Wednesday morning, with stops set for West Elementary on... Read more

Cullman / legalinsurrection.com

Not surprisingly, the mainstream media appears to be learning no lessons after instances where they were caught peddling fake news stories about hospital bed situations in various parts of the country, like the KFOR story about how patients who had supposedly overdosed on ivermectin were overwhelming some ambulance services and Oklahoma emergency rooms to the point gunshot victims were allegedly being turned away. Read more

With Cullman Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

