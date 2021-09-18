Cullman news digest: Top stories today
(CULLMAN, AL) What’s going on in Cullman? Here’s a roundup of the top stories in the area today.
Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Cullman area, click here.
TSE-Sense™ Smart Air Brake Actuator Introduced
CULLMAN, Alabama – TSE Brakes, Inc., a worldwide producer and supplier of premium quality brake actuators and brake adjusters for the on-highway and specialty vehicle markets, has launched its TSE-Sense™ Smart Air Brake Actuator. Telematics has become an asset to fleets and drivers looking for new ways to increase efficiency,... Read more
Community Cares Celebration this Saturday
Cullman residents have an opportunity to get out for a good time while also receiving free health screenings and other services at the Good Samaritan Health Clinic’s Community Cares Celebration this Saturday. The event, which will be held behind the Cullman Housing Authority’s maintenance building on Cleveland Avenue from 10... Read more
Super citizens: Local schools kick off Liberty Learning program
A patriotic spirit is in the air across Cullman County’s schools this week as the Liberty Learning Foundation kicks off its educational citizenship programs with a visit from Libby Liberty. The programs kicked off with East Elementary School’s second grade classes Wednesday morning, with stops set for West Elementary on... Read more
NPR Caught Spreading Fake News About Hospital Bed Situation in Some Southern States
Not surprisingly, the mainstream media appears to be learning no lessons after instances where they were caught peddling fake news stories about hospital bed situations in various parts of the country, like the KFOR story about how patients who had supposedly overdosed on ivermectin were overwhelming some ambulance services and Oklahoma emergency rooms to the point gunshot victims were allegedly being turned away. Read more
