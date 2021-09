Chelsea has gotten off to a wonderful start this season that includes a plethora of clean sheets and a Super Cup trophy. The Blues haven’t looked fantastic yet as all of their attacking pieces haven’t quite clicked, but they are winning matches. Thomas Tuchel’s men have survived against some of the biggest teams in Europe and kept clean sheet after clean sheet. The task that lies ahead of them now is Nuno Espirito Santo’s relatively high flying Tottenham team. Spurs kicked off their campaign with a shocking win over Manchester City, but they were recently humbled by a clinical Crystal Palace performance. Nevertheless, all of the past results are thrown out of the window when these two sides get together. The Blues are looking to continue their unbeaten run in dramatic fashion from the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium; can they score the goals required to leave with all three points?

