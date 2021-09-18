Top stories trending in Somerset
(SOMERSET, KY) Here are today’s top stories from the Somerset area.
We’ve got you covered on the latest developments in your community. For more stories like these, click here.
Don Franklin Somerset Nissan - September 2021
Tigers pounce on Briar Jumpers
After starting out the season 0–2 against Pikeville and Beechwood, the Paintsville Tigers travelled to Somerset on Friday night to take on the Briar Jumpers. Somerset turned out to be no match for the defending A Class Champions though, as Paintsville cruised to an easy 33–6 win. The Tigers combined... Read more
Kenneth Tucker, age 82, of Russell Springs
Kenneth Tucker, of Russell Springs, passed away on Friday, September 10, 2021, at the Jean Waddle Hospice Care Center, in Somerset. He was 82 years of age. Kenneth was born on November 7, 1938, in Russell Springs, son of the late Gifford and Olga Hopper Tucker. He was a U.S. Army veteran. Kenneth worked for PK USA, a medical supply manufacturer, as a quality manager for many years. Read more
Comments / 0