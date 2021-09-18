Top stories trending in Somerset

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Somerset, KY

Somerset Today
Somerset Today
 6 days ago

(SOMERSET, KY) Here are today's top stories from the Somerset area.

We’ve got you covered on the latest developments in your community. For more stories like these, click here.

Somerset

Don Franklin Somerset Nissan - September 2021

Don Franklin Somerset Nissan - September 2021

Paintsville

Tigers pounce on Briar Jumpers

Tigers pounce on Briar Jumpers

After starting out the season 0–2 against Pikeville and Beechwood, the Paintsville Tigers travelled to Somerset on Friday night to take on the Briar Jumpers. Somerset turned out to be no match for the defending A Class Champions though, as Paintsville cruised to an easy 33–6 win. The Tigers combined... Read more

Russell Springs

Kenneth Tucker, age 82, of Russell Springs

Kenneth Tucker, age 82, of Russell Springs

Kenneth Tucker, of Russell Springs, passed away on Friday, September 10, 2021, at the Jean Waddle Hospice Care Center, in Somerset. He was 82 years of age. Kenneth was born on November 7, 1938, in Russell Springs, son of the late Gifford and Olga Hopper Tucker. He was a U.S. Army veteran. Kenneth worked for PK USA, a medical supply manufacturer, as a quality manager for many years. Read more

Somerset

Captain Scott Hensley Obit PKG

Captain Scott Hensley Obit PKG

Kentucky Government
Somerset Today

Somerset Today

Somerset, KY
ABOUT

With Somerset Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

