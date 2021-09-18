CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wenatchee, WA

What's up: News headlines in Wenatchee

 6 days ago

(WENATCHEE, WA) What’s going on in Wenatchee? Here’s a roundup of the top stories in the area today.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Wenatchee area, click here.

Wenatchee / ncwlife.com

Confluence, Premera strike new deal on coverage contract

WENATCHEE — More than a month after announcing an impasse in contract talks, Confluence Health and the insurance provider Premera say they’ve reached an agreement, and the Wenatchee hospital and clinic system will continue to accept Premera patients as in-network. On August 4th, Confluence announced it would sever ties with... Read more

Chelan / ifiberone.com

Two injured in collision in Knapps Hill Tunnel on Highway 97A Thursday afternoon

CHELAN - Two people were injured in a collision Thursday afternoon in the Knapps Hill Tunnel on Highway 97A south of Chelan. Paul Maxey, an 84-year-old Wenatchee man, was driving a 2000 Toyota Corolla south through the tunnel when he reportedly crossed the centerline and collided with a northbound 2006 International box truck, according to the Washington State Patrol. Read more

Wenatchee / wenatcheeworld.com

70th -- McNeill

John and Jean McNeill of Wenatchee celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary on Sept. 14. Jean Finlay and John McNeill were married Sept. 14, 1951, in Vancouver, British Columbia. The couple lived in Edmonds before moving to Wenatchee in 2016. They are the parents of two daughters, Heather McNeill and Holli... Read more

Wenatchee / kpq.com

Knapp’s Hill Tunnel Back Open After Serious Collision

An elderly Wenatchee couple is in the hospital after a three vehicle collision in the middle of the Knapp’s Hill Tunnel Thursday around 12:40 pm. Trooper John Bryant said a 2000 Toyota Corolla was heading southbound when it crossed the center line and struck a northbound box truck, which in turn hit a southbound Chevy Traverse, blocking both lanes of US 97A. Read more

With Wenatchee Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

