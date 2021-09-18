What's up: News headlines in Wenatchee

(WENATCHEE, WA) What’s going on in Wenatchee? Here’s a roundup of the top stories in the area today.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Wenatchee area, click here.

LOCAL HEADLINE

Confluence, Premera strike new deal on coverage contract WENATCHEE — More than a month after announcing an impasse in contract talks, Confluence Health and the insurance provider Premera say they’ve reached an agreement, and the Wenatchee hospital and clinic system will continue to accept Premera patients as in-network. On August 4th, Confluence announced it would sever ties with... Read more

TOP VIEWED

Two injured in collision in Knapps Hill Tunnel on Highway 97A Thursday afternoon CHELAN - Two people were injured in a collision Thursday afternoon in the Knapps Hill Tunnel on Highway 97A south of Chelan. Paul Maxey, an 84-year-old Wenatchee man, was driving a 2000 Toyota Corolla south through the tunnel when he reportedly crossed the centerline and collided with a northbound 2006 International box truck, according to the Washington State Patrol. Read more

LATEST NEWS

70th -- McNeill John and Jean McNeill of Wenatchee celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary on Sept. 14. Jean Finlay and John McNeill were married Sept. 14, 1951, in Vancouver, British Columbia. The couple lived in Edmonds before moving to Wenatchee in 2016. They are the parents of two daughters, Heather McNeill and Holli... Read more

LOCAL PICK