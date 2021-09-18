CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pekin, IL

Pekin news wrap: What’s trending

 6 days ago

(PEKIN, IL) Here are today’s top stories from the Pekin area.

We’ve got you covered on the latest developments in your community. For more stories like these, click here.

Morton / pjstar.com

'People should be talking now': Morton football upsets state-ranked Pekin

'People should be talking now': Morton football upsets state-ranked Pekin

MORTON — Seth Glatz said he was just a little tired. He should have been exhausted. The Morton senior running back ran 32 times for 232 yards and three touchdowns Friday night, leading the Potters to a 20-13 upset of previously undefeated and state-ranked Pekin at Carper Field. "People should... Read more

Edwardsville / theintelligencer.com

FRIDAY ROUNDUP: Tigers sit in 2nd at Pekin Invite

FRIDAY ROUNDUP: Tigers sit in 2nd at Pekin Invite

PEKIN – The Edwardsville boys golf team finds itself in second place after the first day of the Pekin Dragon Invitational. Bennett Babington led EHS with an even-par 72, while Mason Lewis had a 1-over 73, Ryan Suhre and Drew Suhre each had 3-over 75s, Carter Crow had a 4-over 76 and Joe Chiarodo finished with an 8-over 80. Read more

Pekin / youtube.com

16469 Red Shale Hill Pekin, IL 61554 - Home for sale

16469 Red Shale Hill Pekin, IL 61554 - Home for sale

$234,900 16469 Red Shale Hill Pekin, IL 61554 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, 1,370 square feet, MLS# PA1228643 https://www.coldwellbanker.com/property/+/M-PA1228643-IL_PAAR/detail Country living close to city conveniences. Situated on just over 4 acres in Rankin School district. Beautiful 4 seasons room with three walls of windows looking out over your front yard opens to the living room. Large kitchen dining room combo with plenty of storage and appliances that stay. Main floor laundry with a full bath. Bedrooms all have new flooring and views from every room. Nicely landscaped and maintained property. Basement is unfinished and ready to customize. Outbuilding has electricity and is currently used as a barn. Fireplace and basement sold 'as is'. Radon 2013, Well and Septic 1991, Wood furnace 2013, range 2015, refrigerator 2021. Equal Housing Opportunity. Represented by: Steffi Tanner, Coldwell Banker Real Estate Group http://www.coldwellbanker.com/Coldwell-Banker-The-Real-Estate-Group-45879c/STEFFI-TANNER-666993a (309) 349-6484 135057.lead.7392634@leads.leadrouter.com https://tours.databasedads.com/4117829/16469-Red-Shale-Hill-Pekin-IL Read more

Pekin / week.com

Kanye Magic! Pekin Dragons star Kanye Tyler wins the 25 Sports Athlete of the Week

Kanye Magic! Pekin Dragons star Kanye Tyler wins the 25 Sports Athlete of the Week

Kanye Magic! That's how Pekin offensive lineman Caleb Cope describes it. What is Kanye Magic? It's on display every Friday night as Pekin Dragons star Kanye Tyler is having a monster season running the football. His talent has earned him plenty of college attention and the 25 Sports Athlete of the Week. Read more

Pekin, IL
