Pekin news wrap: What’s trending

16469 Red Shale Hill Pekin, IL 61554 - Home for sale

$234,900 16469 Red Shale Hill Pekin, IL 61554 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, 1,370 square feet, MLS# PA1228643 https://www.coldwellbanker.com/property/+/M-PA1228643-IL_PAAR/detail Country living close to city conveniences. Situated on just over 4 acres in Rankin School district. Beautiful 4 seasons room with three walls of windows looking out over your front yard opens to the living room. Large kitchen dining room combo with plenty of storage and appliances that stay. Main floor laundry with a full bath. Bedrooms all have new flooring and views from every room. Nicely landscaped and maintained property. Basement is unfinished and ready to customize. Outbuilding has electricity and is currently used as a barn. Fireplace and basement sold 'as is'. Radon 2013, Well and Septic 1991, Wood furnace 2013, range 2015, refrigerator 2021. Equal Housing Opportunity. Represented by: Steffi Tanner, Coldwell Banker Real Estate Group http://www.coldwellbanker.com/Coldwell-Banker-The-Real-Estate-Group-45879c/STEFFI-TANNER-666993a (309) 349-6484 135057.lead.7392634@leads.leadrouter.com https://tours.databasedads.com/4117829/16469-Red-Shale-Hill-Pekin-IL Read more