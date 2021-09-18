What's up: Top news in Sandusky

(SANDUSKY, OH) What’s going on in Sandusky? Here’s a roundup of the top stories in the area today.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Sandusky area, click here.

Inside the Ohio Water Park Where Cops Were Called 30 Times This Year Over Rowdy Patron Behavior It’s fun for the whole family, but sometimes, it’s mayhem. Wild, alcohol-fueled fights are breaking out at some water parks across America, among them Kalahari Resorts indoor water park in Sandusky, Ohio. Video of a recent incident shows a young woman getting flipped over and body-slammed to the ground. She... Read more

Where to find the scariest haunted houses in Ohio this Halloween CLEVELAND — Editor's note: Video at the top of this story showcases Blood Prison at the Mansfield Reformatory during the 2019 season. Are you brave enough to step inside the infamously eerie Mansfield Reformatory? What about a haunted school or creepy barn?. This is your chance!. The Halloween season is... Read more

Patrick Allen Williams SPRING HILL, Tenn. — Patrick Allen Williams, 58, passed away on Sept. 12, 2021, in Spring Hill, Tennessee. Patrick, a loving husband, father and grandfather, is survived by his wife, Lisa Williams of Spring Hill, Tennessee; sons, Dominick (Lisa) Williams of Lexington, Kentucky, and Alexander (Meghan) Williams of Virginia Beach, Virginia; and one grandson, Colton Williams. Read more

