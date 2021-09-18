What's up: Top news in Sandusky
Inside the Ohio Water Park Where Cops Were Called 30 Times This Year Over Rowdy Patron Behavior
It's fun for the whole family, but sometimes, it's mayhem. Wild, alcohol-fueled fights are breaking out at some water parks across America, among them Kalahari Resorts indoor water park in Sandusky, Ohio. Video of a recent incident shows a young woman getting flipped over and body-slammed to the ground.
Where to find the scariest haunted houses in Ohio this Halloween
CLEVELAND — Editor's note: Video at the top of this story showcases Blood Prison at the Mansfield Reformatory during the 2019 season. Are you brave enough to step inside the infamously eerie Mansfield Reformatory? What about a haunted school or creepy barn?. This is your chance!. The Halloween season is...
SPRING HILL, Tenn. — Patrick Allen Williams, 58, passed away on Sept. 12, 2021, in Spring Hill, Tennessee. Patrick, a loving husband, father and grandfather, is survived by his wife, Lisa Williams of Spring Hill, Tennessee; sons, Dominick (Lisa) Williams of Lexington, Kentucky, and Alexander (Meghan) Williams of Virginia Beach, Virginia; and one grandson, Colton Williams.
12 years after receiving thank you letter from a third grader, Strongsville WWII vet unites with author
STRONGSVILLE, Ohio – For 95-year-old Frank Grasberger a letter -- which he kept neatly folded and either tucked into his shirt pocket or under the seat of his wheelchair for the last 12 years -- was a mystery he couldn't solve. Grasberger received the letter on an Honor Flight home...