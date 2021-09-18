CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sandusky, OH

What's up: Top news in Sandusky

Sandusky Journal
Sandusky Journal
 6 days ago

(SANDUSKY, OH) What’s going on in Sandusky? Here’s a roundup of the top stories in the area today.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Sandusky area, click here.

Sandusky / insideedition.com

Inside the Ohio Water Park Where Cops Were Called 30 Times This Year Over Rowdy Patron Behavior

It’s fun for the whole family, but sometimes, it’s mayhem. Wild, alcohol-fueled fights are breaking out at some water parks across America, among them Kalahari Resorts indoor water park in Sandusky, Ohio. Video of a recent incident shows a young woman getting flipped over and body-slammed to the ground. She... Read more

Makes me proud to be a local resident! Just like the drunk kid who got duct taped to his seat on the airplane. 4 1 9 pride! Hahaha

Ohio / wkyc.com

Where to find the scariest haunted houses in Ohio this Halloween

CLEVELAND — Editor's note: Video at the top of this story showcases Blood Prison at the Mansfield Reformatory during the 2019 season. Are you brave enough to step inside the infamously eerie Mansfield Reformatory? What about a haunted school or creepy barn?. This is your chance!. The Halloween season is... Read more

I know one really really scary house but it is not in Ohio, it's called the White House full of demons and Satan himself is running it !!!!!!!!!!

1 reply

Spring Hill / sanduskyregister.com

Patrick Allen Williams

SPRING HILL, Tenn. — Patrick Allen Williams, 58, passed away on Sept. 12, 2021, in Spring Hill, Tennessee. Patrick, a loving husband, father and grandfather, is survived by his wife, Lisa Williams of Spring Hill, Tennessee; sons, Dominick (Lisa) Williams of Lexington, Kentucky, and Alexander (Meghan) Williams of Virginia Beach, Virginia; and one grandson, Colton Williams. Read more

Strongsville / cleveland.com

12 years after receiving thank you letter from a third grader, Strongsville WWII vet unites with author

STRONGSVILLE, Ohio – For 95-year-old Frank Grasberger a letter -- which he kept neatly folded and either tucked into his shirt pocket or under the seat of his wheelchair for the last 12 years -- was a mystery he couldn’t solve. Grasberger received the letter on an Honor Flight home... Read more

