What's up: News headlines in Shawnee

Shawnee ends temporary moratorium on medical marijuana businesses applications Shawnee City Commissioners have chosen to end a temporary moratorium on the granting of new permits and licenses for medical marijuana businesses. The ban lasted less than three months. In June, the city deemed it in the community's best interest to tap the brakes as the state continued to work... Read more

Shawnee VFW holds 9/11 and POW/MIA ceremony Shawnee VFW Post 1317 had a remembrance of 9/11 and POW/MIA with a family event and fellowship with a meal. Jr. Vice President Patrick Koch read the Proclamation of POW/MIA and Auxiliary member Christa Pankowsky read about Patriot Day of 9/11. Read more

Shawnee Central Church of Christ Live Stream 20210908 - WED- Logan Edmison - Matthew Chapter 6 Read more

