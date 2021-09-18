What's up: News headlines in Shawnee
Shawnee ends temporary moratorium on medical marijuana businesses applications
Shawnee City Commissioners have chosen to end a temporary moratorium on the granting of new permits and licenses for medical marijuana businesses. The ban lasted less than three months. In June, the city deemed it in the community's best interest to tap the brakes as the state continued to work... Read more
I don’t use cannabis but I have noticed many dispensaries. The profit margin for marijuana must be very low which is good for consumers as it keeps prices down. Medical marijuana is legal. Restrictions on opening new outlets would be the same as restricting pharmacies like CVS or Walgreens but I guess it’s just The mentality of the propaganda of the 1930s.
Shawnee VFW holds 9/11 and POW/MIA ceremony
Shawnee VFW Post 1317 had a remembrance of 9/11 and POW/MIA with a family event and fellowship with a meal. Jr. Vice President Patrick Koch read the Proclamation of POW/MIA and Auxiliary member Christa Pankowsky read about Patriot Day of 9/11. Read more
Shawnee Central Church of Christ Live Stream
20210908 - WED- Logan Edmison - Matthew Chapter 6 Read more
John Hogin Howard
John Hogin Howard was born in Shawnee, Jan. 17, 1953, to Carl and Dozier Howard and died Sept. 10, 2021. He attended Shawnee Public Schools, graduating in the Class of 1971. He spent most of his high school and college summers coaching tennis to area adults and children for longtime SHS tennis coach Paul Duffield. Read more