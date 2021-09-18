CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Shawnee, OK

What's up: News headlines in Shawnee

Shawnee News Watch
Shawnee News Watch
 6 days ago

(SHAWNEE, OK) The news in Shawnee never sleeps, and we’ve got you covered with daily updates.

We’ve got you covered on the latest developments in your community. For more stories like these, click here.

TRENDING NOWTRENDING NOW
Shawnee / news-star.com

Shawnee ends temporary moratorium on medical marijuana businesses applications

Shawnee ends temporary moratorium on medical marijuana businesses applications

Shawnee City Commissioners have chosen to end a temporary moratorium on the granting of new permits and licenses for medical marijuana businesses. The ban lasted less than three months. In June, the city deemed it in the community's best interest to tap the brakes as the state continued to work... Read more

Comments
avatar

I don’t use cannabis but I have noticed many dispensaries. The profit margin for marijuana must be very low which is good for consumers as it keeps prices down. Medical marijuana is legal. Restrictions on opening new outlets would be the same as restricting pharmacies like CVS or Walgreens but I guess it’s just The mentality of the propaganda of the 1930s.

TOP VIEWEDTOP VIEWED
Shawnee / news-star.com

Shawnee VFW holds 9/11 and POW/MIA ceremony

Shawnee VFW holds 9/11 and POW/MIA ceremony

Shawnee VFW Post 1317 had a remembrance of 9/11 and POW/MIA with a family event and fellowship with a meal. Jr. Vice President Patrick Koch read the Proclamation of POW/MIA and Auxiliary member Christa Pankowsky read about Patriot Day of 9/11. Read more

LOCAL HEADLINELOCAL HEADLINE
Shawnee / youtube.com

Shawnee Central Church of Christ Live Stream

Shawnee Central Church of Christ Live Stream

20210908 - WED- Logan Edmison - Matthew Chapter 6 Read more

LATEST NEWSLATEST NEWS
Shawnee / countywidenews.com

John Hogin Howard

John Hogin Howard

John Hogin Howard was born in Shawnee, Jan. 17, 1953, to Carl and Dozier Howard and died Sept. 10, 2021. He attended Shawnee Public Schools, graduating in the Class of 1971. He spent most of his high school and college summers coaching tennis to area adults and children for longtime SHS tennis coach Paul Duffield. Read more

Comments / 0

Related
NBC News

Covid booster shots are rolling out. What does that mean for you?

Health care workers, teachers and other essential personnel have been among the hardest hit by Covid-19 and should qualify for a vaccine booster shot — despite a lack of robust evidence that they need a third dose to protect them against severe disease, the head of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Friday.
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS News

Kamala Harris' appearance on "The View" delayed by co-hosts' positive COVID-19 tests

Vice President Kamala Harris' appearance on ABC's "The View" Friday morning was delayed when two of the show's co-hosts tested positive for COVID-19 shortly before the interview. "The View's" Joy Behar told viewers Friday that her co-hosts Sunny Hostin and Ana Navarro, both fully vaccinated against COVID-19, contracted "breakthrough" infections....
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

China's top regulators ban crypto trading and mining, sending bitcoin tumbling

SHANGHAI/LONDON, Sept 24 (Reuters) - China's most powerful regulators on Friday intensified a crackdown on cryptocurrencies with a blanket ban on all crypto transactions and mining, hitting bitcoin and other major coins and pressuring crypto and blockchain-related stocks. Ten agencies, including the central bank, financial, securities and foreign exchange regulators,...
MARKETS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oklahoma Government
Shawnee, OK
Government
City
Shawnee, OK
Reuters

U.S. House passes abortion rights bill, outlook poor in Senate

WASHINGTON, Sept 24 (Reuters) - The U.S. House of Representatives approved legislation on Friday to protect abortion services against growing Republican-backed state restrictions, including a Texas law that imposes a near-total ban on abortion, but the bill is unlikely to pass the Senate. The Democratic-controlled House voted 218-211 largely along...
POLITICS
The Hill

Grassley announces reelection bid

Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) on Friday announced that he's running for reelection in 2022, seeking an eighth term in the upper chamber. Grassley made the announcement on Twitter at 4 a.m., with a GIF of him going out for a morning run. "It’s 4 a.m. in Iowa so I’m running....
CONGRESS & COURTS
NBC News

Jan. 6 committee subpoenas Trump aides, allies to testify

A congressional committee investigating the deadly Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol issued subpoenas to some of former President Donald Trump's closest advisers. The committee subpoenaed former White House strategist Steve Bannon, former White House chief of Staff Mark Meadows, former social media director Dan Scavino and the former chief of staff to Trump's Defense secretary, Kashyap Patel.
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
Reuters

U.S. border camp closed, Haitians there face mixed fates

DEL RIO, Texas, Sept 24 (Reuters) - An impromptu border camp that roiled U.S. politics was emptied of thousands of Haitian migrants by Friday, with most remaining in the United States for now and others expelled on deportation flights or returned to Mexico. Reuters witnesses said the shanty town-like jumble...
IMMIGRATION
Shawnee News Watch

Shawnee News Watch

Shawnee, OK
88
Followers
253
Post
5K+
Views
ABOUT

With Shawnee News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy