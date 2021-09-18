CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
News wrap: Top stories in Burlington

 6 days ago

(BURLINGTON, VT) Check out this roundup of hyper-local news in Burlington.

We’ve got you covered on the latest developments in your community. For more stories like these, click here.

Burlington / mychamplainvalley.com

People push for Burlington’s mayor and Governor Phil Scott to impose more masking restrictions

People push for Burlington’s mayor and Governor Phil Scott to impose more masking restrictions

At Dobra Tea on Church Street, masks have been required throughout the pandemic, and that is still the case now. Lee Meiler is the owner. She said if you don’t have a mask, they will provide one for you. “At this stage in the pandemic with numbers that go up... Read more

Comments
avatar

If he reinstated a mask mandate, people who want to wear masks would continue to do so and people who don't want to wear masks still won't. And the group who keeps yelling about "their rights" are not the type of people who will think "well, since it's a MANDATE I guess I better start wearing my mask now...don't wanna get in trouble" They will rebel and be even less likely to wear a mask to crowded places than they were before a mask mandate, to prove they can do whatever they want regardless of the world around them. They will spread even more fake inaccurate Facebook posts to try to counteract the mask mandate and we would risk having who knows what other craziness out there being believed by the "do your own research" crowd 🙄

1 reply

Burlington / vtdigger.org

VTDigger files brief supporting motion to unseal EB-5 documents

VTDigger files brief supporting motion to unseal EB-5 documents

“These documents appear to shine a light on the critical question of when the State became aware of the largest financial fraud in Vermont’s history,” according to the amicus brief, which the news organization filed Wednesday. Read the story on VTDigger here: VTDigger files brief supporting motion to unseal EB-5 documents. Read more

Comments
avatar

Doesn't Vermont's governments have a required transparent and non security related public official business dealing disclosure "Sunshine" law?

Burlington / youtube.com

Author hides self-help book

Author hides self-help book

Corrina Thurston is hoping to spread hope and strength by hiding her book around Burlington and other cities. Subscribe to My NBC5 on YouTube now for more: http://bit.ly/1e9vG0j Get more Burlington/Plattsburgh news: http://www.mynbc5.com Like us: https://www.facebook.com/MyNBC5/ Follow us: https://twitter.com/mynbc5 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/mynbc5 Read more

Burlington / youtube.com

BHS location narrowed down

BHS location narrowed down

BHS location narrowed down Subscribe to My NBC5 on YouTube now for more: http://bit.ly/1e9vG0j Get more Burlington/Plattsburgh news: http://www.mynbc5.com Like us: https://www.facebook.com/MyNBC5/ Follow us: https://twitter.com/mynbc5 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/mynbc5 Read more

Comments / 0

 

ABOUT

With Burlington Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

