Trending local news in Ceres

Modesto woman injured in fatal shooting while visiting Oakland
Zoa Martin was shot in the arm amid a triple shooting that left one man dead while she was visiting Oakland on August 29. Read more
this young mom was hurt and could have lost her life just wondering why she wanted a night of fun in Oakland she should be home with her young baby
lady injured in Oakland, some times is takes months for injuries to heal, I've had surgery on my shoulder, elbow and hand.. all of them took a minimum of 4 months to heal. Talk to your doctor in addition to going to therapy, there are supplements you can take that will help you. I know that taking D3, Calcium, and Vitamin C will help you injury heal faster - from experience. Also getting steroid injections or pills will help the injury heal faster. But I'm not a doctor, so please ask your doctor about what you can do to help your injury heal faster.
Children In Parental Abduction Out Of Riverside County Found Safe In Modesto; Suspect In Custody
MODESTO (CBS13) — Authorities say the children allegedly abducted by their father in Riverside County have been found safe in Modesto. An Amber Alert was issued late Friday night for the two children, 9-year-old Gino Costello and 5-year-old Memphis Zeko. The alert also listed a woman — Mariela Costello, 32 – as a victim and said all three victims were in danger. Authorities did not say if the woman was the children’s mother. The father was identified as Nicholas Zeko, 34. All were last seen in Riverside County around 10 a.m. Thursday and were believed to be near Modesto. On Saturday, the Modesto Police Department announced that the two children and suspect Nicholas Zeko were found at a local hotel around midnight. The children were unharmed. The woman, Costello, has still not been located. Nicholas Zeko has been taken into custody. Read more
Mother Lode cross-country teams open season at Ceres invitational
Mother Lode cross-country runners competed Saturday night in the Kim Duyst Twilight Invitational at River Oaks golf course in Ceres. The event served as the cross-country season opener for Sonora High School, which had two runners finish in the top spots of the varsity boys’ 3-mile race. Wildcat senior Adin... Read more