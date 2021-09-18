CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Ceres, CA

Trending local news in Ceres

Ceres Voice
Ceres Voice
 6 days ago

(CERES, CA) The news in Ceres never sleeps, and we’ve got you covered with daily updates.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Ceres area, click here.

LOCAL FAVORITELOCAL FAVORITE
Oakland / abc10.com

Modesto woman injured in fatal shooting while visiting Oakland

Modesto woman injured in fatal shooting while visiting Oakland

Zoa Martin was shot in the arm amid a triple shooting that left one man dead while she was visiting Oakland on August 29. Read more

Comments
avatar

this young mom was hurt and could have lost her life just wondering why she wanted a night of fun in Oakland she should be home with her young baby

avatar

lady injured in Oakland, some times is takes months for injuries to heal, I've had surgery on my shoulder, elbow and hand.. all of them took a minimum of 4 months to heal. Talk to your doctor in addition to going to therapy, there are supplements you can take that will help you. I know that taking D3, Calcium, and Vitamin C will help you injury heal faster - from experience. Also getting steroid injections or pills will help the injury heal faster. But I'm not a doctor, so please ask your doctor about what you can do to help your injury heal faster.

LOCAL HEADLINELOCAL HEADLINE
Modesto / cbslocal.com

Children In Parental Abduction Out Of Riverside County Found Safe In Modesto; Suspect In Custody

Children In Parental Abduction Out Of Riverside County Found Safe In Modesto; Suspect In Custody

MODESTO (CBS13) — Authorities say the children allegedly abducted by their father in Riverside County have been found safe in Modesto. An Amber Alert was issued late Friday night for the two children, 9-year-old Gino Costello and 5-year-old Memphis Zeko. The alert also listed a woman — Mariela Costello, 32 – as a victim and said all three victims were in danger. Authorities did not say if the woman was the children’s mother. The father was identified as Nicholas Zeko, 34. All were last seen in Riverside County around 10 a.m. Thursday and were believed to be near Modesto. On Saturday, the Modesto Police Department announced that the two children and suspect Nicholas Zeko were found at a local hotel around midnight. The children were unharmed. The woman, Costello, has still not been located. Nicholas Zeko has been taken into custody. Read more

TOP VIEWEDTOP VIEWED
Ceres / youtube.com

Home For Sale: 1728 ROSE AVENUE, Ceres, CA 95307 | CENTURY 21

Home For Sale: 1728 ROSE AVENUE, Ceres, CA 95307 | CENTURY 21

For more information visit http://1728ROSEAVENUE.C21.com 1728 ROSE AVENUE Ceres, CA 95307 MLS 221117503 Beds: 6 | Baths: 3 Building Area: 1877 Sq. Ft. ***IMPRESSIVE HOME*** THIS HOME HAS SO MUCH TO OFFER..6 BEDROOMS 3 FULL BATHS, APPOX 1877SQ FT, MASTER BEDROOM IS DOWNSTAIRS, GOOD SIZE GREAT ROOM WITH FIREPLACE, BEAUTIFUL KITCHEN WITH UPDATED OAK CABINETS WITH PULL OUT DRAWS, NEWER STAINLESS STEEL GAS STOVE, MICROWAVE, DISHWASHER AND CARPET. CHARMING TILE FLOORING, HALLWAY HAS GORGEOUS BUILT-IN OAK CABINETS. NEWER EXTERIOR PAINT..DUAL PANE WINDOWS... GOOD SIZE BACKYARD WITH TOOL SHED! CLOSE TO SHOPPING, SCHOOLS AND FREEWAY.. Contact Agent: Sandy Taylor MM Read more

TRENDING NOWTRENDING NOW
Sonora / uniondemocrat.com

Mother Lode cross-country teams open season at Ceres invitational

Mother Lode cross-country teams open season at Ceres invitational

Mother Lode cross-country runners competed Saturday night in the Kim Duyst Twilight Invitational at River Oaks golf course in Ceres. The event served as the cross-country season opener for Sonora High School, which had two runners finish in the top spots of the varsity boys’ 3-mile race. Wildcat senior Adin... Read more

Comments / 0

Related
NBC News

Covid booster shots are rolling out. What does that mean for you?

Health care workers, teachers and other essential personnel have been among the hardest hit by Covid-19 and should qualify for a vaccine booster shot — despite a lack of robust evidence that they need a third dose to protect them against severe disease, the head of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Friday.
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS News

Kamala Harris' appearance on "The View" delayed by co-hosts' positive COVID-19 tests

Vice President Kamala Harris' appearance on ABC's "The View" Friday morning was delayed when two of the show's co-hosts tested positive for COVID-19 shortly before the interview. "The View's" Joy Behar told viewers Friday that her co-hosts Sunny Hostin and Ana Navarro, both fully vaccinated against COVID-19, contracted "breakthrough" infections....
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

China's top regulators ban crypto trading and mining, sending bitcoin tumbling

SHANGHAI/LONDON, Sept 24 (Reuters) - China's most powerful regulators on Friday intensified a crackdown on cryptocurrencies with a blanket ban on all crypto transactions and mining, hitting bitcoin and other major coins and pressuring crypto and blockchain-related stocks. Ten agencies, including the central bank, financial, securities and foreign exchange regulators,...
MARKETS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ceres, CA
Ceres, CA
Government
Local
California Government
Reuters

U.S. House passes abortion rights bill, outlook poor in Senate

WASHINGTON, Sept 24 (Reuters) - The U.S. House of Representatives approved legislation on Friday to protect abortion services against growing Republican-backed state restrictions, including a Texas law that imposes a near-total ban on abortion, but the bill is unlikely to pass the Senate. The Democratic-controlled House voted 218-211 largely along...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Hill

Grassley announces reelection bid

Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) on Friday announced that he's running for reelection in 2022, seeking an eighth term in the upper chamber. Grassley made the announcement on Twitter at 4 a.m., with a GIF of him going out for a morning run. "It’s 4 a.m. in Iowa so I’m running....
CONGRESS & COURTS
NBC News

Jan. 6 committee subpoenas Trump aides, allies to testify

A congressional committee investigating the deadly Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol issued subpoenas to some of former President Donald Trump's closest advisers. The committee subpoenaed former White House strategist Steve Bannon, former White House chief of Staff Mark Meadows, former social media director Dan Scavino and the former chief of staff to Trump's Defense secretary, Kashyap Patel.
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local News
Reuters

U.S. border camp closed, Haitians there face mixed fates

DEL RIO, Texas, Sept 24 (Reuters) - An impromptu border camp that roiled U.S. politics was emptied of thousands of Haitian migrants by Friday, with most remaining in the United States for now and others expelled on deportation flights or returned to Mexico. Reuters witnesses said the shanty town-like jumble...
IMMIGRATION
Ceres Voice

Ceres Voice

Ceres, CA
115
Followers
242
Post
8K+
Views
ABOUT

With Ceres Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy