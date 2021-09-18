Trending news headlines in Wheeling

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wheeling, WV

 6 days ago

West Virginia / wowktv.com

West Virginia residents charged with murder of mother and unborn baby

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF)– The Wheeling Police Department and Ohio County Prosecutor's Office announced Friday two people have been criminally charged in connection with the ongoing 2018 homicide investigation of Trevor Vossen, Lauren "LuLu" Jenkins and her unborn child. On Monday, Sept. 13, an Ohio County Grand Jury returned an indictment... Read more

Wheeling / theintelligencer.net

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine Pushes Schools To Mask Up

WHEELING — Gov. Mike DeWine is urging schools to implement a mask mandate amid a surge in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations across Ohio. DeWine held a press conference Friday at the Wheeling-Ohio County Airport to discuss the rise in cases and its impact on the health care system. He said there are 3,080 people with COVID-19 in Ohio's hospitals — 982 in the ICU and 617 on ventilators. Read more

Wheeling / westliberty.edu

Convocation Welcomes, Encourages Freshmen

WEST LIBERTY, W.Va., Sept. 15, 2021 — West Liberty University greeted its newest students today in a Fall Convocation designed to encourage and welcome freshman. All faculty donned academic regalia for the festive occasion. Presided over by President W. Franklin Evans, the convocation took place at noon in the Academic,... Read more

Ohio County / wtov9.com

Bordas & Bordas donates to Oglebay's Access to Parks Program

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. — The Oglebay Foundation's Access to Parks Program got a major boost from Bordas & Bordas on Wednesday. The law firm presented the program with a $10,000 check from proceeds raised at the company's amateur golf classic. And will allow free, year-round admission to all activities at... Read more

ABOUT

With Wheeling News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

