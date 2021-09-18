Trending news headlines in Wheeling

(WHEELING, WV) The news in Wheeling never sleeps, and we’ve got you covered with daily updates.

West Virginia residents charged with murder of mother and unborn baby WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF)– The Wheeling Police Department and Ohio County Prosecutor's Office announced Friday two people have been criminally charged in connection with the ongoing 2018 homicide investigation of Trevor Vossen, Lauren "LuLu" Jenkins and her unborn child. On Monday, Sept. 13, an Ohio County Grand Jury returned an indictment...

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine Pushes Schools To Mask Up WHEELING — Gov. Mike DeWine is urging schools to implement a mask mandate amid a surge in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations across Ohio. DeWine held a press conference Friday at the Wheeling-Ohio County Airport to discuss the rise in cases and its impact on the health care system. He said there are 3,080 people with COVID-19 in Ohio's hospitals — 982 in the ICU and 617 on ventilators.

Convocation Welcomes, Encourages Freshmen WEST LIBERTY, W.Va., Sept. 15, 2021 — West Liberty University greeted its newest students today in a Fall Convocation designed to encourage and welcome freshman. All faculty donned academic regalia for the festive occasion. Presided over by President W. Franklin Evans, the convocation took place at noon in the Academic,...

