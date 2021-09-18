Top Paso Robles news stories

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
 6 days ago

(PASO ROBLES, CA) Here are today’s top stories from the Paso Robles area.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Paso Robles area, click here.

Pismo Beach / kcbx.org

Last summer, cities gave a lifeline to restaurants battling indoor dining restrictions by allowing temporary curbside parklets. But with the parklets taking up parking revenue, the cities of Pismo Beach and Paso Robles recently debated the fate of their outdoor dining programs. Although restaurants have been able to serve indoors... Read more

The parklets have saved some businesses from shuttering and hurts parking for others. In SLO the parklets are a reminder that it wasn't that long ago that things were turned upside down for all of our businesses. I have to say that the businesses that have grown because of the parklets also reminds me that there was a semblance of normalcy during one of the darkest periods of my lifetime of 58 years. Whether the parklets stay or go, I hope that each business that has endured this pandemic and the businesses that have opened during this time, all flourish and grow from here on out.

Paso Robles / ksby.com

A traffic stop turned into an intense standoff with law enforcement in San Miguel. Read more

Paso Robles / atascaderonews.com

NORTH COUNTY — Local residents will gather on Saturday, Sept. 18, to remind the community that abortion is not just a political issue. Together they will be marking the eighth annual National Day of Remembrance for Aborted Children with an event beginning at 2 p.m. at Victory Outreach, 2919 Union Road, in Paso Robles. Read more

Paso Robles / pullthatcork.com

Recently we spent a couple of days in the Paso Robles wine region. The three-and-a-half-hour drive makes Paso too far away for a day trip, so we planned an overnight stay. For us, wine travel in the time of COVID means looking for lodging in a small rural property and for wine tasting experiences that are outdoors. Planning ahead is essential, but the rewards are quiet, uncrowded lodging and personal wine tasting experiences. We choose quality over quantity. Read more

