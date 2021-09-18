Trending news headlines in Del Rio
(DEL RIO, TX) Check out this roundup of hyper-local news in Del Rio.
Biden admin to step up deportation of Haitians to address migrant surge, documents say
WASHINGTON — As more than 10,000 mainly Haitian migrants shelter under a bridge in Del Rio, Texas, as part of a new surge of migration to that stretch of the U.S. border, Immigration and Customs Enforcement is planning to ramp up deportation flights to Haiti over the next week, according to internal documents obtained by NBC News. Read more
we've seen how he "deports" people...he flies them all over our country and puts them up in hotels while we still have homeless vets in the streets.
I would have to see it to believe it. Biden lies too much. I do not trust Biden. Biden's " word" is just as useless as a limp ****.
Congressman explains why the sudden surge of migrants under bridge at Texas port of entry
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A congressman explains why a surge of migrants is stuck under a bridge of a port of entry in Del Rio, Texas. Rep. Tony Gonzales said he thinks the reason thousands of Haitian migrants are stuck under a bridge of a port of entry in south Texas is because the federal government is testing what will happen if Title 42 is eliminated. Read more
Exactly!! Which should never have been removed to begin with. If any other person besides Trump would have created the “remain in Mexico” it would still be implemented. But because the man was hated so much by so many people they removed it as a I’ll show you and because Biden promised to lift it to get votes. So sad because trump was correct to handle the border the way he did.
That's easy to explain.... the man living in the White House is a pansy with no moral compass... I would try to sneak in too if I was guaranteed free Healthcare, room and board, and education.....
Wild Photo Shows Thousands of Migrants Waiting To Be Apprehended as Border Patrol Is 'Overwhelmed'
More than 4,200 illegal immigrants have crossed the southern border of the U.S. and are gathered under a bridge in Del Rio, Texas, waiting to be apprehended, according to a new report. “Our drone is currently over the international bridge in Del Rio, TX, where Border Patrol & law enforcement... Read more
Officials close port of entry bridge as more asylum-seeking migrants arrive in Del Rio
DEL RIO, Texas — Del Rio Mayor Bruno Lozano announced Friday that the city and Department of Public Safety troopers will close toll booths at the Port of Entry Bridge, effectively shutting down access to and from Mexico as more asylum-seeking migrants arrive in Del Rio. Earlier this week, the... Read more