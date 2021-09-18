CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Del Rio, TX

Trending news headlines in Del Rio

Del Rio Today
Del Rio Today
 6 days ago

(DEL RIO, TX) Check out this roundup of hyper-local news in Del Rio.

We’ve got you covered on the latest developments in your community. For more stories like these, click here.

TOP VIEWEDTOP VIEWED
Del Rio / nbcnews.com

Biden admin to step up deportation of Haitians to address migrant surge, documents say

Biden admin to step up deportation of Haitians to address migrant surge, documents say

WASHINGTON — As more than 10,000 mainly Haitian migrants shelter under a bridge in Del Rio, Texas, as part of a new surge of migration to that stretch of the U.S. border, Immigration and Customs Enforcement is planning to ramp up deportation flights to Haiti over the next week, according to internal documents obtained by NBC News. Read more

Comments
avatar

we've seen how he "deports" people...he flies them all over our country and puts them up in hotels while we still have homeless vets in the streets.

411 likes 10 dislikes 80 replies

avatar

I would have to see it to believe it. Biden lies too much. I do not trust Biden. Biden's " word" is just as useless as a limp ****.

247 likes 8 dislikes 36 replies

TRENDING NOWTRENDING NOW
Texas / cbs4local.com

Congressman explains why the sudden surge of migrants under bridge at Texas port of entry

Congressman explains why the sudden surge of migrants under bridge at Texas port of entry

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A congressman explains why a surge of migrants is stuck under a bridge of a port of entry in Del Rio, Texas. Rep. Tony Gonzales said he thinks the reason thousands of Haitian migrants are stuck under a bridge of a port of entry in south Texas is because the federal government is testing what will happen if Title 42 is eliminated. Read more

Comments
avatar

Exactly!! Which should never have been removed to begin with. If any other person besides Trump would have created the “remain in Mexico” it would still be implemented. But because the man was hated so much by so many people they removed it as a I’ll show you and because Biden promised to lift it to get votes. So sad because trump was correct to handle the border the way he did.

149 likes 4 dislikes 29 replies

avatar

That's easy to explain.... the man living in the White House is a pansy with no moral compass... I would try to sneak in too if I was guaranteed free Healthcare, room and board, and education.....

103 likes 2 dislikes 30 replies

LOCAL FAVORITELOCAL FAVORITE
Del Rio / ijr.com

Wild Photo Shows Thousands of Migrants Waiting To Be Apprehended as Border Patrol Is 'Overwhelmed'

Wild Photo Shows Thousands of Migrants Waiting To Be Apprehended as Border Patrol Is 'Overwhelmed'

More than 4,200 illegal immigrants have crossed the southern border of the U.S. and are gathered under a bridge in Del Rio, Texas, waiting to be apprehended, according to a new report. “Our drone is currently over the international bridge in Del Rio, TX, where Border Patrol & law enforcement... Read more

LOCAL PICKLOCAL PICK
Del Rio / kens5.com

Officials close port of entry bridge as more asylum-seeking migrants arrive in Del Rio

Officials close port of entry bridge as more asylum-seeking migrants arrive in Del Rio

DEL RIO, Texas — Del Rio Mayor Bruno Lozano announced Friday that the city and Department of Public Safety troopers will close toll booths at the Port of Entry Bridge, effectively shutting down access to and from Mexico as more asylum-seeking migrants arrive in Del Rio. Earlier this week, the... Read more

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
NBC News

Covid booster shots are rolling out. What does that mean for you?

Health care workers, teachers and other essential personnel have been among the hardest hit by Covid-19 and should qualify for a vaccine booster shot — despite a lack of robust evidence that they need a third dose to protect them against severe disease, the head of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Friday.
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS News

Kamala Harris' appearance on "The View" delayed by co-hosts' positive COVID-19 tests

Vice President Kamala Harris' appearance on ABC's "The View" Friday morning was delayed when two of the show's co-hosts tested positive for COVID-19 shortly before the interview. "The View's" Joy Behar told viewers Friday that her co-hosts Sunny Hostin and Ana Navarro, both fully vaccinated against COVID-19, contracted "breakthrough" infections....
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

China's top regulators ban crypto trading and mining, sending bitcoin tumbling

SHANGHAI/LONDON, Sept 24 (Reuters) - China's most powerful regulators on Friday intensified a crackdown on cryptocurrencies with a blanket ban on all crypto transactions and mining, hitting bitcoin and other major coins and pressuring crypto and blockchain-related stocks. Ten agencies, including the central bank, financial, securities and foreign exchange regulators,...
MARKETS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Government
City
Del Rio, TX
Del Rio, TX
Government
Reuters

U.S. House passes abortion rights bill, outlook poor in Senate

WASHINGTON, Sept 24 (Reuters) - The U.S. House of Representatives approved legislation on Friday to protect abortion services against growing Republican-backed state restrictions, including a Texas law that imposes a near-total ban on abortion, but the bill is unlikely to pass the Senate. The Democratic-controlled House voted 218-211 largely along...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Hill

Grassley announces reelection bid

Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) on Friday announced that he's running for reelection in 2022, seeking an eighth term in the upper chamber. Grassley made the announcement on Twitter at 4 a.m., with a GIF of him going out for a morning run. "It’s 4 a.m. in Iowa so I’m running....
CONGRESS & COURTS
NBC News

Jan. 6 committee subpoenas Trump aides, allies to testify

A congressional committee investigating the deadly Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol issued subpoenas to some of former President Donald Trump's closest advisers. The committee subpoenaed former White House strategist Steve Bannon, former White House chief of Staff Mark Meadows, former social media director Dan Scavino and the former chief of staff to Trump's Defense secretary, Kashyap Patel.
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local News
Reuters

U.S. border camp closed, Haitians there face mixed fates

DEL RIO, Texas, Sept 24 (Reuters) - An impromptu border camp that roiled U.S. politics was emptied of thousands of Haitian migrants by Friday, with most remaining in the United States for now and others expelled on deportation flights or returned to Mexico. Reuters witnesses said the shanty town-like jumble...
IMMIGRATION
Del Rio Today

Del Rio Today

Del Rio, TX
84
Followers
232
Post
11K+
Views
ABOUT

With Del Rio Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy