Trending local news in Seguin

Local church to host classic car show in parking lot
(Seguin) — Now although St. James Catholic Church was forced to cancel its two day Fall Festival this weekend, one of its traditions will continue as planned. Sign-up is now underway for the church’s 4th Annual Classic Car Show. The show will be held Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the church parking lot. Read more
Ticket sales for youth show fundraiser, gala ends today
(Seguin) — You’ve got only a few more hours in which to secure your tickets for this year’s Guadalupe County Youth Show Fundraiser and Scholarship Gala. The event is slated for 6 p.m. Saturday at the Columbus Club of Seguin Hall, formerly the K.C. Hall. Debra Reiley, who is in... Read more
Seguin Main Street honored for its original designation as a Texas Main Street community
(Seguin) – The Seguin Main Street Program has something new to brag about. The local program is being recognized for remaining one of the original Main Street designations launched in a pilot program 40 years ago. That recognition was applauded before dozens of other Main Street representatives at the Soel Venue during this week’s Texas Main Street Retreat (Sept.15-17) being held in Seguin. Read more
Cowboys Win 2-1 at Texas Lutheran
SEGUIN, Texas – Hardin-Simmons' men's soccer team won 2-1 against the Texas Lutheran Bulldogs on Friday night playing in Seguin. Nana Osei-Debrah gave the Cowboys the lead with a goal assisted by Jakob Fiol in the 47th minute. Austin Wills added another Cowboy goal assisted by Fiol and J.J. Sissen in the 58th minute. Read more
