Seguin, TX

Trending local news in Seguin

Seguin News Flash
 6 days ago

(SEGUIN, TX) Here are today’s top stories from the Seguin area.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Seguin area, click here.

Seguin / seguintoday.com

Local church to host classic car show in parking lot

(Seguin) — Now although St. James Catholic Church was forced to cancel its two day Fall Festival this weekend, one of its traditions will continue as planned. Sign-up is now underway for the church’s 4th Annual Classic Car Show. The show will be held Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the church parking lot. Read more

Seguin / seguintoday.com

Ticket sales for youth show fundraiser, gala ends today

(Seguin) — You’ve got only a few more hours in which to secure your tickets for this year’s Guadalupe County Youth Show Fundraiser and Scholarship Gala. The event is slated for 6 p.m. Saturday at the Columbus Club of Seguin Hall, formerly the K.C. Hall. Debra Reiley, who is in... Read more

Texas / seguintoday.com

Seguin Main Street honored for its original designation as a Texas Main Street community

(Seguin) – The Seguin Main Street Program has something new to brag about. The local program is being recognized for remaining one of the original Main Street designations launched in a pilot program 40 years ago. That recognition was applauded before dozens of other Main Street representatives at the Soel Venue during this week’s Texas Main Street Retreat (Sept.15-17) being held in Seguin. Read more

Texas / prestosports.com

Cowboys Win 2-1 at Texas Lutheran

SEGUIN, Texas – Hardin-Simmons' men's soccer team won 2-1 against the Texas Lutheran Bulldogs on Friday night playing in Seguin. Nana Osei-Debrah gave the Cowboys the lead with a goal assisted by Jakob Fiol in the 47th minute. Austin Wills added another Cowboy goal assisted by Fiol and J.J. Sissen in the 58th minute. Read more

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Seguin, TX
With Seguin News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

