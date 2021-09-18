Top stories trending in West Bend
(WEST BEND, WI) Check out this roundup of hyper-local news in West Bend.
Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the West Bend area, click here.
AUDIO | 21-year-old West Bend man severely injured in power pole accident during class at MATC
September 16, 2021 – West Bend, WI – A prayer chain has been started at Community Church in West Bend for a 21-year-old West Bend man who was severely injured during a class at Milwaukee Area Technical College in Mequon. The accident happened Wednesday, September 15, 2021. Below is the... Read more
This country needs God! Put God back in our schools in our Senate, Congress, and the white house in Jesus Name!
2 replies
Time to pray. Father God we pray for this young man. God touch and heal him from the top of his head to the bottom of his feet in Jesus Mighty Name. Give him your strength Lord and your peace! Touch and bless his family in Jesus Name Amen!
1 like 1 reply
Proposed redistricting map adjusts some district boundaries in West Bend
WEST BEND — As part of the redistricting process based off the 2020 Census, West Bend officials have proposed an Aldermanic Redistricting Ward Plan that may change the district some residents live within. The new redistricting plan would also reduce the number of wards within the city from 36 to... Read more