Trending local news in Marion

Indians seize early momentum in sweep of Giants Familiarity is apart of every sporting matchup between Marion and Mississinewa, but its a little more intimate in volleyball. Giants' coach Dara Richards was part of Ole Miss coach Jody Havens' staff just two seasons ago, before the former accepted a teaching and coaching job at Marion.

Indiana woman who strangled stepdaughter gets life sentence MARION, Ind. (AP) — A northern Indiana woman convicted last month in the 2019 strangulation death of her 10-year-old stepdaughter has been sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole. Amanda Carmack, of Gas City, was sentenced on Wednesday. She was arrested days after the body of Skylea...

Debbie May Tucker Debbie May Tucker, 60, Gas City, passed away at 1:40 am on Wednesday, September 8, 2021, at Marion General Hospital. She was born in Marion, Indiana, on Thursday, September 7, 1961, to George Boggs and Louise (Dillon) Williamson. Debbie was a happy-go-lucky person, who was very loving, kind, and sharing....

