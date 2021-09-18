CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Marion, IN

Trending local news in Marion

Marion Voice
Marion Voice
 6 days ago

(MARION, IN) The news in Marion never sleeps, and we’ve got you covered with daily updates.

We’ve got you covered on the latest developments in your community. For more stories like these, click here.

LOCAL PICKLOCAL PICK
Marion / chronicle-tribune.com

Indians seize early momentum in sweep of Giants

Indians seize early momentum in sweep of Giants

Familiarity is apart of every sporting matchup between Marion and Mississinewa, but its a little more intimate in volleyball. Giants’ coach Dara Richards was part of Ole Miss coach Jody Havens’ staff just two seasons ago, before the former accepted a teaching and coaching job at Marion. Read more

LATEST NEWSLATEST NEWS
Indiana / mymixfm.com

Indiana woman who strangled stepdaughter gets life sentence

Indiana woman who strangled stepdaughter gets life sentence

MARION, Ind. (AP) — A northern Indiana woman convicted last month in the 2019 strangulation death of her 10-year-old stepdaughter has been sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole. Amanda Carmack, of Gas City, was sentenced on Wednesday. She was arrested days after the body of Skylea... Read more

Comments
avatar

Life life life is fine. Trust the ladies in prison will have no sympathy on her. She will get hers in prison. Inmates don't like child killers at all

avatar

I really hope someone beats her up while she's down at Rockville or at IWP. I'm so glad they gave her life with no parole. she deserves to rot. but I do wish we had the death penalty. she deserves that.

LOCAL HEADLINELOCAL HEADLINE
Marion / chronicle-tribune.com

Debbie May Tucker

Debbie May Tucker

Debbie May Tucker, 60, Gas City, passed away at 1:40 am on Wednesday, September 8, 2021, at Marion General Hospital. She was born in Marion, Indiana, on Thursday, September 7, 1961, to George Boggs and Louise (Dillon) Williamson. Debbie was a happy-go-lucky person, who was very loving, kind, and sharing.... Read more

LOCAL FAVORITELOCAL FAVORITE
Gas City / wowo.com

Gas City woman sentenced to life without parole in stepdaughter’s murder

Gas City woman sentenced to life without parole in stepdaughter’s murder

MARION, Ind. (WOWO): A Gas City woman was sentenced to life without parole Wednesday after she was convicted of killing her 10-year-old stepdaughter in 2019. Amanda Carmack was sentenced during a hearing Wednesday morning according to online court records. Carmack was found guilty last month of murder, neglect of a dependent resulting in death, domestic battery and strangulation in the death of Skylea Carmack. Read more

Comments / 0

Related
NBC News

Covid booster shots are rolling out. What does that mean for you?

Health care workers, teachers and other essential personnel have been among the hardest hit by Covid-19 and should qualify for a vaccine booster shot — despite a lack of robust evidence that they need a third dose to protect them against severe disease, the head of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Friday.
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS News

Kamala Harris' appearance on "The View" delayed by co-hosts' positive COVID-19 tests

Vice President Kamala Harris' appearance on ABC's "The View" Friday morning was delayed when two of the show's co-hosts tested positive for COVID-19 shortly before the interview. "The View's" Joy Behar told viewers Friday that her co-hosts Sunny Hostin and Ana Navarro, both fully vaccinated against COVID-19, contracted "breakthrough" infections....
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

China's top regulators ban crypto trading and mining, sending bitcoin tumbling

SHANGHAI/LONDON, Sept 24 (Reuters) - China's most powerful regulators on Friday intensified a crackdown on cryptocurrencies with a blanket ban on all crypto transactions and mining, hitting bitcoin and other major coins and pressuring crypto and blockchain-related stocks. Ten agencies, including the central bank, financial, securities and foreign exchange regulators,...
MARKETS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Government
City
Marion, IN
Marion, IN
Government
Reuters

U.S. House passes abortion rights bill, outlook poor in Senate

WASHINGTON, Sept 24 (Reuters) - The U.S. House of Representatives approved legislation on Friday to protect abortion services against growing Republican-backed state restrictions, including a Texas law that imposes a near-total ban on abortion, but the bill is unlikely to pass the Senate. The Democratic-controlled House voted 218-211 largely along...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Hill

Grassley announces reelection bid

Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) on Friday announced that he's running for reelection in 2022, seeking an eighth term in the upper chamber. Grassley made the announcement on Twitter at 4 a.m., with a GIF of him going out for a morning run. "It’s 4 a.m. in Iowa so I’m running....
CONGRESS & COURTS
NBC News

Jan. 6 committee subpoenas Trump aides, allies to testify

A congressional committee investigating the deadly Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol issued subpoenas to some of former President Donald Trump's closest advisers. The committee subpoenaed former White House strategist Steve Bannon, former White House chief of Staff Mark Meadows, former social media director Dan Scavino and the former chief of staff to Trump's Defense secretary, Kashyap Patel.
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local News
Reuters

U.S. border camp closed, Haitians there face mixed fates

DEL RIO, Texas, Sept 24 (Reuters) - An impromptu border camp that roiled U.S. politics was emptied of thousands of Haitian migrants by Friday, with most remaining in the United States for now and others expelled on deportation flights or returned to Mexico. Reuters witnesses said the shanty town-like jumble...
IMMIGRATION
Marion Voice

Marion Voice

Marion, IN
123
Followers
255
Post
12K+
Views
ABOUT

With Marion Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy