Trending local news in Marion
(MARION, IN) The news in Marion never sleeps, and we’ve got you covered with daily updates.
We’ve got you covered on the latest developments in your community. For more stories like these, click here.
Indians seize early momentum in sweep of Giants
Familiarity is apart of every sporting matchup between Marion and Mississinewa, but its a little more intimate in volleyball. Giants’ coach Dara Richards was part of Ole Miss coach Jody Havens’ staff just two seasons ago, before the former accepted a teaching and coaching job at Marion. Read more
Indiana woman who strangled stepdaughter gets life sentence
MARION, Ind. (AP) — A northern Indiana woman convicted last month in the 2019 strangulation death of her 10-year-old stepdaughter has been sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole. Amanda Carmack, of Gas City, was sentenced on Wednesday. She was arrested days after the body of Skylea... Read more
Life life life is fine. Trust the ladies in prison will have no sympathy on her. She will get hers in prison. Inmates don't like child killers at all
I really hope someone beats her up while she's down at Rockville or at IWP. I'm so glad they gave her life with no parole. she deserves to rot. but I do wish we had the death penalty. she deserves that.
Debbie May Tucker
Debbie May Tucker, 60, Gas City, passed away at 1:40 am on Wednesday, September 8, 2021, at Marion General Hospital. She was born in Marion, Indiana, on Thursday, September 7, 1961, to George Boggs and Louise (Dillon) Williamson. Debbie was a happy-go-lucky person, who was very loving, kind, and sharing.... Read more
Gas City woman sentenced to life without parole in stepdaughter’s murder
MARION, Ind. (WOWO): A Gas City woman was sentenced to life without parole Wednesday after she was convicted of killing her 10-year-old stepdaughter in 2019. Amanda Carmack was sentenced during a hearing Wednesday morning according to online court records. Carmack was found guilty last month of murder, neglect of a dependent resulting in death, domestic battery and strangulation in the death of Skylea Carmack. Read more