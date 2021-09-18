Auburn news digest: Top stories today
(AUBURN, CA) Here are today's top stories from the Auburn area.
Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Auburn area, click here.
Auburn remembers 9/11: Ceremony honors those who perished in terrorist attacks
Auburn joined most other cities across the United States in holding a ceremony to honor those who died in the 9/11 terrorist attacks. The ceremony was held Saturday, on the 20th anniversary of the attacks. Speakers included Placer County Sheriff Devon Bell, Supervisors Cindy Gustafson and Jim Holmes, CAL FIRE/Placer... Read more
Bear Wanders Into Auburn; Fish And Wildlife Working To Relocate It
AUBURN (CBS13) — A large bear was hanging out near city hall in Auburn. It climbed a tree in a wooded area that is also right next to Placer High School, forcing students to shelter in place Wednesday afternoon. “It’s a big bear! We’ve kind of named it the ‘Endurance... Read more
