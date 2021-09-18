CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Auburn, CA

Auburn news digest: Top stories today

Auburn Updates
Auburn Updates
 6 days ago

(AUBURN, CA) Here are today’s top stories from the Auburn area.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Auburn area, click here.

LATEST NEWSLATEST NEWS
Auburn / goldcountrymedia.com

Auburn remembers 9/11: Ceremony honors those who perished in terrorist attacks

Auburn remembers 9/11: Ceremony honors those who perished in terrorist attacks

Auburn joined most other cities across the United States in holding a ceremony to honor those who died in the 9/11 terrorist attacks. The ceremony was held Saturday, on the 20th anniversary of the attacks. Speakers included Placer County Sheriff Devon Bell, Supervisors Cindy Gustafson and Jim Holmes, CAL FIRE/Placer... Read more

LOCAL PICKLOCAL PICK
Roseville / youtube.com

2017 INFINITI QX70 Sport Utility Roseville Sacramento Citrus Heights Folsom Auburn Lincoln

2017 INFINITI QX70 Sport Utility Roseville Sacramento Citrus Heights Folsom Auburn Lincoln

2017 INFINITI QX70 Sport Utility Stock Number: U0819 Vin:JN8CS1MU7HM142817. Mazda Roseville is proudly serving Sacramento, Citrus Heights, Folsom, Auburn, Lincoln and Roseville. Give us a call at (916) 755-5650 or visit our website at https://www.mazdaroseville.com/ for more information about this or any of our other vehicles. Mazda Roseville 830 Automall Dr Roseville, CA 95661 Read more

LOCAL HEADLINELOCAL HEADLINE
Auburn / youtube.com

2008 Ford F-250 4dr Crew Cab 4WD MANUAL TRANNY for sale in AUBURN, CA

2008 Ford F-250 4dr Crew Cab 4WD MANUAL TRANNY for sale in AUBURN, CA

Click here to learn more about this vehicle: https://www.cypressdieseltrucks.com/vehicle-details/586110bbe12ac8439b0737f9467282cd Another amazing retired Foresty service vehicle for your driving pleasure. This one is a little different than the usual fare, it has a Crew Cab, 2 Full Bench Seats, 6 speed Manual Transmisson. Fully serviced and brand new clutch. You can&#39;t be missed in this baby, roll up to the job site and get noticed! Easy to clean vinyl floor covering, cloth bench seats, Air Conditioning, AM/FM CD player, Aux Input, 8 foot bed. Perfect work truck, perfect ranch truck, perfect suft board hauling truck, take your pick and pick this one up today! Call Cypress Auto Center, where we specialize in trucks! Lifted trucks, Diesel Trucks and one of a kind trucks like this mean green machine. Click here to visit our website: http://www.cypressdieseltrucks.com Read more

TRENDING NOWTRENDING NOW
Auburn / cbslocal.com

Bear Wanders Into Auburn; Fish And Wildlife Working To Relocate It

Bear Wanders Into Auburn; Fish And Wildlife Working To Relocate It

AUBURN (CBS13) — A large bear was hanging out near city hall in Auburn. It climbed a tree in a wooded area that is also right next to Placer High School, forcing students to shelter in place Wednesday afternoon. “It’s a big bear! We’ve kind of named it the ‘Endurance... Read more

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
NBC News

Covid booster shots are rolling out. What does that mean for you?

Health care workers, teachers and other essential personnel have been among the hardest hit by Covid-19 and should qualify for a vaccine booster shot — despite a lack of robust evidence that they need a third dose to protect them against severe disease, the head of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Friday.
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS News

Kamala Harris' appearance on "The View" delayed by co-hosts' positive COVID-19 tests

Vice President Kamala Harris' appearance on ABC's "The View" Friday morning was delayed when two of the show's co-hosts tested positive for COVID-19 shortly before the interview. "The View's" Joy Behar told viewers Friday that her co-hosts Sunny Hostin and Ana Navarro, both fully vaccinated against COVID-19, contracted "breakthrough" infections....
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

China's top regulators ban crypto trading and mining, sending bitcoin tumbling

SHANGHAI/LONDON, Sept 24 (Reuters) - China's most powerful regulators on Friday intensified a crackdown on cryptocurrencies with a blanket ban on all crypto transactions and mining, hitting bitcoin and other major coins and pressuring crypto and blockchain-related stocks. Ten agencies, including the central bank, financial, securities and foreign exchange regulators,...
MARKETS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Auburn, CA
Local
California Government
Auburn, CA
Government
Reuters

U.S. House passes abortion rights bill, outlook poor in Senate

WASHINGTON, Sept 24 (Reuters) - The U.S. House of Representatives approved legislation on Friday to protect abortion services against growing Republican-backed state restrictions, including a Texas law that imposes a near-total ban on abortion, but the bill is unlikely to pass the Senate. The Democratic-controlled House voted 218-211 largely along...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Hill

Grassley announces reelection bid

Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) on Friday announced that he's running for reelection in 2022, seeking an eighth term in the upper chamber. Grassley made the announcement on Twitter at 4 a.m., with a GIF of him going out for a morning run. "It’s 4 a.m. in Iowa so I’m running....
CONGRESS & COURTS
NBC News

Jan. 6 committee subpoenas Trump aides, allies to testify

A congressional committee investigating the deadly Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol issued subpoenas to some of former President Donald Trump's closest advisers. The committee subpoenaed former White House strategist Steve Bannon, former White House chief of Staff Mark Meadows, former social media director Dan Scavino and the former chief of staff to Trump's Defense secretary, Kashyap Patel.
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Auburn News Digest
Reuters

U.S. border camp closed, Haitians there face mixed fates

DEL RIO, Texas, Sept 24 (Reuters) - An impromptu border camp that roiled U.S. politics was emptied of thousands of Haitian migrants by Friday, with most remaining in the United States for now and others expelled on deportation flights or returned to Mexico. Reuters witnesses said the shanty town-like jumble...
IMMIGRATION
Auburn Updates

Auburn Updates

Auburn, CA
82
Followers
228
Post
6K+
Views
ABOUT

With Auburn Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy