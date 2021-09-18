CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
JT Daniels Listed as Starter by Georgia

By Brooks Austin
DawgsDaily
DawgsDaily
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YysCJ_0c0RSoab00

Ahead of their matchup with the South Carolina Gamecocks, head coach Kirby Smart has listed JT Daniels as the starting quarterback on the depth chart.

This comes after JT Daniels set out last week's matchup with the UAB Blazers to rehab an oblique injury that he had been dealing with for several weeks at that point.

Kirby Smart told the media this week that both Daniels and Stetson Bennett had been taking reps with the first-team unit and player interviews confirmed the same, with both Daniels and Bennett taking half of the reps.

This is Daniels first game back since the 10 to 3 win over the then No. 3 ranked Clemson Tigers. A game in which the Georgia offense struggled to move the ball down the field through the air, which could have been a result of Daniels' oblique issue.

Kirby Smart told reporters that Daniels likely aggravated the oblique issue on the first offensive play of that Clemson matchup and felt the pain really settle in last Monday when beginning preparation for the UAB game.

Injury Report:

  • QB JT Daniels (Oblique) - PROBABLE
  • WR George Pickens (Knee) - OUT
  • WR Dominick Blaylock (Knee) - Questionable
  • TE Darnell Washington (Foot) - OUT
  • DB Tykee Smith (Foot) - OUT
  • OL Warren Ericson (Hand) - IN
  • DB Jalen Kimber (Shoulder) - IN
  • WR Arian Smith (Toe) - IN
  • TE John FitzPatrick (Knee) - IN
  • WR Kearis Jackson (Knee) - Limited
  • WR Jermaine Burton (Ankle) - IN

