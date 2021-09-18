News wrap: Headlines in Danville
(DANVILLE, IL) Here are today’s top stories from the Danville area.
Police: Teen shot in leg in Danville alleyway
DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - Police said a teenage victim was shot in the leg Thursday morning in Danville. Authorities said the 17-year-old female victim was walking in the alleyway near Tillman Street and Main Street when she heard one shot fired and was hit in the lower leg. She was transported to a hospital for treatment of a wound considered to be non-life-threatening. Read more
District 118 Mulling Attendance Center, Virtual School Ideas for COVID Funds
Danville School District 118 is putting forth some ideas focusing on changes for the future when it comes to how they should spend about 32 million dollars in COVID relief money. These possibilities were discussed during a very lightly attended meeting in the DHS Dick Van Dyke Auditorium this past Wednesday evening. Read more
DANVILLE PREVIEW: Vikings, Knights look to turnaround their season
PEORIA — Both Danville and Peoria Richwoods enter Friday’s Big 12 Conference football game with similar goals. The Vikings (1-2) are trying to snap a two-game losing streak, while the Knights (0-3) are looking for their first win since Oct. 11, 2019. “We have told them to never be deceived... Read more
Vermilion River Fall Festival Returns After Year Off
Danville Mayor Rickey Williams, Jr. says he is looking forward to this weekend’s Vermilion River Fall Festival. The event is Saturday and Sunday, September 18th and 19th, at Danville’s Ellsworth Park…. {AUDIO: ‘’We’re so excited to be able to offer it again. You know, unfortunately due to COVID, and some... Read more
