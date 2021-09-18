CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Danville, IL

News wrap: Headlines in Danville

Danville Times
Danville Times
 6 days ago

(DANVILLE, IL) Here are today’s top stories from the Danville area.

We’ve got you covered on the latest developments in your community. For more stories like these, click here.

LOCAL PICKLOCAL PICK
Danville / wandtv.com

Police: Teen shot in leg in Danville alleyway

Police: Teen shot in leg in Danville alleyway

DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - Police said a teenage victim was shot in the leg Thursday morning in Danville. Authorities said the 17-year-old female victim was walking in the alleyway near Tillman Street and Main Street when she heard one shot fired and was hit in the lower leg. She was transported to a hospital for treatment of a wound considered to be non-life-threatening. Read more

LOCAL FAVORITELOCAL FAVORITE
Danville / vermilioncountyfirst.com

District 118 Mulling Attendance Center, Virtual School Ideas for COVID Funds

District 118 Mulling Attendance Center, Virtual School Ideas for COVID Funds

Danville School District 118 is putting forth some ideas focusing on changes for the future when it comes to how they should spend about 32 million dollars in COVID relief money. These possibilities were discussed during a very lightly attended meeting in the DHS Dick Van Dyke Auditorium this past Wednesday evening. Read more

TRENDING NOWTRENDING NOW
Danville / commercial-news.com

DANVILLE PREVIEW: Vikings, Knights look to turnaround their season

DANVILLE PREVIEW: Vikings, Knights look to turnaround their season

PEORIA — Both Danville and Peoria Richwoods enter Friday’s Big 12 Conference football game with similar goals. The Vikings (1-2) are trying to snap a two-game losing streak, while the Knights (0-3) are looking for their first win since Oct. 11, 2019. “We have told them to never be deceived... Read more

TOP VIEWEDTOP VIEWED
Danville / vermilioncountyfirst.com

Vermilion River Fall Festival Returns After Year Off

Vermilion River Fall Festival Returns After Year Off

Danville Mayor Rickey Williams, Jr. says he is looking forward to this weekend’s Vermilion River Fall Festival. The event is Saturday and Sunday, September 18th and 19th, at Danville’s Ellsworth Park…. {AUDIO: ‘’We’re so excited to be able to offer it again. You know, unfortunately due to COVID, and some... Read more

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
NBC News

Covid booster shots are rolling out. What does that mean for you?

Health care workers, teachers and other essential personnel have been among the hardest hit by Covid-19 and should qualify for a vaccine booster shot — despite a lack of robust evidence that they need a third dose to protect them against severe disease, the head of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Friday.
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS News

Kamala Harris' appearance on "The View" delayed by co-hosts' positive COVID-19 tests

Vice President Kamala Harris' appearance on ABC's "The View" Friday morning was delayed when two of the show's co-hosts tested positive for COVID-19 shortly before the interview. "The View's" Joy Behar told viewers Friday that her co-hosts Sunny Hostin and Ana Navarro, both fully vaccinated against COVID-19, contracted "breakthrough" infections....
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

China's top regulators ban crypto trading and mining, sending bitcoin tumbling

SHANGHAI/LONDON, Sept 24 (Reuters) - China's most powerful regulators on Friday intensified a crackdown on cryptocurrencies with a blanket ban on all crypto transactions and mining, hitting bitcoin and other major coins and pressuring crypto and blockchain-related stocks. Ten agencies, including the central bank, financial, securities and foreign exchange regulators,...
MARKETS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Danville, IL
Danville, IL
Government
Local
Illinois Government
Reuters

U.S. House passes abortion rights bill, outlook poor in Senate

WASHINGTON, Sept 24 (Reuters) - The U.S. House of Representatives approved legislation on Friday to protect abortion services against growing Republican-backed state restrictions, including a Texas law that imposes a near-total ban on abortion, but the bill is unlikely to pass the Senate. The Democratic-controlled House voted 218-211 largely along...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Hill

Grassley announces reelection bid

Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) on Friday announced that he's running for reelection in 2022, seeking an eighth term in the upper chamber. Grassley made the announcement on Twitter at 4 a.m., with a GIF of him going out for a morning run. "It’s 4 a.m. in Iowa so I’m running....
CONGRESS & COURTS
NBC News

Jan. 6 committee subpoenas Trump aides, allies to testify

A congressional committee investigating the deadly Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol issued subpoenas to some of former President Donald Trump's closest advisers. The committee subpoenaed former White House strategist Steve Bannon, former White House chief of Staff Mark Meadows, former social media director Dan Scavino and the former chief of staff to Trump's Defense secretary, Kashyap Patel.
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
Reuters

U.S. border camp closed, Haitians there face mixed fates

DEL RIO, Texas, Sept 24 (Reuters) - An impromptu border camp that roiled U.S. politics was emptied of thousands of Haitian migrants by Friday, with most remaining in the United States for now and others expelled on deportation flights or returned to Mexico. Reuters witnesses said the shanty town-like jumble...
IMMIGRATION
Danville Times

Danville Times

Danville, IL
143
Followers
253
Post
16K+
Views
ABOUT

With Danville Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy