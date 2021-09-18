News wrap: Headlines in Danville

Police: Teen shot in leg in Danville alleyway

DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - Police said a teenage victim was shot in the leg Thursday morning in Danville. Authorities said the 17-year-old female victim was walking in the alleyway near Tillman Street and Main Street when she heard one shot fired and was hit in the lower leg. She was transported to a hospital for treatment of a wound considered to be non-life-threatening. Read more