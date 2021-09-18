Trending local news in Hilo
(HILO, HI) Here are today's top stories from the Hilo area.
Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Hilo area, click here.
Missing Big Island Teenager, Urgent Alert
The Hawai´i Police Department has issued an urgent bulletin involving a missing Big Island juvenile. Hunter Leu, 17 years old, was last seen at around 2:30 pm Friday, Sept. 17 in the area of Hilo Medical Center wearing a paper hospital gown. Leu is described as 5-feet, 6-inches tall, weighing... Read more
Hawaiʻi COVID-19 Update: 89 New Cases On Big Island
HAWAIʻI ISLAND - The Hawaiʻi health department reported fifteen (15) deaths with COVID-19 today, statewide. (BIVN) – There were 581 newly reported cases of COVID-19 in the State of Hawaiʻi on Wednesday, down slightly from the 588 cases identified on Thursday. There were 89 new cases identified today on Hawaiʻi island, down from the 96 cases reported the day before. Read more
HPD Seeking Two East Hawaii Runaways
Hawai‘i Island police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating two east Hawaii runaways. Both were last seen in the area of the 400 block of Awela Street in Hilo on Saturday, September 11, 2021, at 12:00 p.m. Sixteen year-old Jordan Grant is described as local with a brown... Read more
‘Art and Anarchy’ explored through UH Hilo-sponsored exhibit
Artists with ties to the University of Hawaiʻi at Hilo are participating in an exhibition exploring “Art and Anarchy.” The show is being held in conjunction with the 2021 Pacific Association for the Continental Tradition philosophy conference, which was hosted by UH Hilo at Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park in early September. Read more
