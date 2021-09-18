Trending local news in Sherman
(SHERMAN, TX) Check out this roundup of hyper-local news in Sherman.
Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Sherman area, click here.
Former Sherman teacher indicted on federal child porn charges
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - A now-former Sherman Middle School teacher has been indicted on federal child pornography violations. Jeffrey L. Walters, 52, was named in an indictment returned by a federal grand jury in Sherman charging him with receipt of child pornography. Walters pleaded not guilty to the charges at an initial appearance in federal court on Wednesday before U.S. Magistrate Judge Christine A. Nowak. Read more
This is sad.. for all. He's not the first teacher and won't be the last. I just don't get it..
Sherman Police K-9 duo goes to Hollywood
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Two members of the Sherman Police Department, Jaeger, the Belgian Malinois, and his trainer Officer Breggoree Anderson, made their way across the country to compete in the A&E series America’s Top Dog. The partners work together on the Sherman Police Department’s K-9 Team. Anderson says in... Read more
