Trending local news in Sherman

Sherman, TX

Sherman Dispatch
Sherman Dispatch
 6 days ago

(SHERMAN, TX) Check out this roundup of hyper-local news in Sherman.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Sherman area, click here.

Sherman / kxii.com

Former Sherman teacher indicted on federal child porn charges

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - A now-former Sherman Middle School teacher has been indicted on federal child pornography violations. Jeffrey L. Walters, 52, was named in an indictment returned by a federal grand jury in Sherman charging him with receipt of child pornography. Walters pleaded not guilty to the charges at an initial appearance in federal court on Wednesday before U.S. Magistrate Judge Christine A. Nowak. Read more

This is sad.. for all. He's not the first teacher and won't be the last. I just don't get it..

Sherman / kxii.com

Sherman Police K-9 duo goes to Hollywood

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Two members of the Sherman Police Department, Jaeger, the Belgian Malinois, and his trainer Officer Breggoree Anderson, made their way across the country to compete in the A&E series America’s Top Dog. The partners work together on the Sherman Police Department’s K-9 Team. Anderson says in... Read more

Sherman / youtube.com

904 E Centennial , Sherman , TX

See the Property Website! https://cozrob.com/904-E-Centennial :: Glenda Pettit - CENTURY 21 Mike Bowman - 817-360-8619 Read more

Sherman / youtube.com

Highland Homes | Canyon Creek Estates in Sherman, TX

Take a Virtual Tour : https://tours.droneinspiration.net/447188?referrer=youtube.com Come home to your personal oasis nestled on enormous oversized lots in West Canyon Creek Estates located in Sherman with easy access to lakeside activities at Lake Texoma. Activities are even closer to home with Pecan Grove West Park which offers 2 playgrounds, disc golf, basketball courts, baseball fields, an open-air amphitheater, and fishing in Dean Gilbert Lake. With a prime location, spacious oversized lots, and plenty of things to do, your new home is waiting for you! Move-in ready homes are already under construction, and in some cases completely finished and available for quick move-in! All Homes from the $640s Read more

Sherman Dispatch

Sherman Dispatch

Sherman, TX
With Sherman Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

