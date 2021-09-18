Trending local news in Sherman

Highland Homes | Canyon Creek Estates in Sherman, TX

Take a Virtual Tour : https://tours.droneinspiration.net/447188?referrer=youtube.com Come home to your personal oasis nestled on enormous oversized lots in West Canyon Creek Estates located in Sherman with easy access to lakeside activities at Lake Texoma. Activities are even closer to home with Pecan Grove West Park which offers 2 playgrounds, disc golf, basketball courts, baseball fields, an open-air amphitheater, and fishing in Dean Gilbert Lake. With a prime location, spacious oversized lots, and plenty of things to do, your new home is waiting for you! Move-in ready homes are already under construction, and in some cases completely finished and available for quick move-in! All Homes from the $640s Read more