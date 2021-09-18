News wrap: Top stories in Parkersburg

Grand Jury clears Parkersburg officer in Oakwood Village shooting

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Wood County Grand Jury said Thursday a Parkersburg police officer will not be criminally charged for fatally shooting a man on May 23. According to a Report of the Grand Jury, Rufus Ramsey aggressively approached Officer M. Stewart while wielding a meat cleaver that the officer had repeatedly told him to drop. As Ramsey came toward Stewart, the officer fired his gun once, hitting and killing Ramsey. Read more