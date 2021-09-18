News wrap: Top stories in Parkersburg
(PARKERSBURG, WV)
Pulled from contributors around the region, here's a glimpse of what's going on nearby.
Wood County Schools employee dies from COVID-19 complications
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -This week the Wood County Schools community is mourning the loss of Les Lipscomb who passed away from complications from COVID-19. According to a Wood County Schools press release, Lipscomb Jr., 65, passed away Sept. 14, 2021, due to complications from Covid-19. Les worked for Wood County Schools for 22 years, most recently as Custodian Coordinator for the school system. Read more
Grand Jury clears Parkersburg officer in Oakwood Village shooting
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Wood County Grand Jury said Thursday a Parkersburg police officer will not be criminally charged for fatally shooting a man on May 23. According to a Report of the Grand Jury, Rufus Ramsey aggressively approached Officer M. Stewart while wielding a meat cleaver that the officer had repeatedly told him to drop. As Ramsey came toward Stewart, the officer fired his gun once, hitting and killing Ramsey. Read more
yea..they need to clear the policeman from Makia Bryant's case too..he was also saving someone else's life while she tried to stab someone..and he fired shots..
Obituary –Susan (Jane) Swentzel Lytle
Susan (Jane) Swentzel Lytle, daughter of C. Blair and Ruth Anne Swentzel of West Union, West Virginia was born in Parkersburg, West Virginia on January 28, 1944. She went to be with her Savior, Jesus Christ on September 2, 2021 from the M.D. Anderson Cancer Center in Houston, Texas. Susan... Read more
Small group of Parkersburg South band seniors mentoring underclassmen for the future
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Parkersburg South marching band is 90 patriots strong with 11 seniors. Band director Chris Shew says that those seniors are making the best of this year and helping the new recruits prepare for the future. “We’ve just kind of tried to work through everything as... Read more