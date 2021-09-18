CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Granbury, TX

What's up: News headlines in Granbury

Granbury Post
Granbury Post
 6 days ago

(GRANBURY, TX) Check out this roundup of hyper-local news in Granbury.

We’ve got you covered on the latest developments in your community. For more stories like these, click here.

TOP VIEWEDTOP VIEWED
Hood County / hcnews.com

Crime Stoppers seeking help in solving theft of firearms, knives

Crime Stoppers seeking help in solving theft of firearms, knives

Hood County Crime Stoppers is offering a reward in connection with helping solve a recent burglary of a habitation. On Sept. 11, an unknown person or persons, without the effective consent of the owner, broke into a house in the 7900 block of Paluxy Highway in Granbury and took items not belonging to them. Read more

LOCAL HEADLINELOCAL HEADLINE
Granbury / youtube.com

3324 White Horse Granbury, TX 76049

3324 White Horse Granbury, TX 76049

Walter Hardin - Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices PenFed Realty Texas 3 beds 2.1 baths Published on: September 16, 2021 Read more

LOCAL PICKLOCAL PICK
Granbury / hcnews.com

Preservation of Granbury Opera House, in three acts

Preservation of Granbury Opera House, in three acts

Imagine living in Granbury during the late 1880s. Horse-drawn wagons full of cotton teemed near gins. The courthouse square bustled with construction of limestone buildings. The grandest of them all, Henry Kerr’s Opera House, opened its doors, ushering in Act I for the venerable theater. “In the new opera house,... Read more

LATEST NEWSLATEST NEWS
Hood County / youtube.com

No ICU beds available across Hood County as COVID cases continue to surge

No ICU beds available across Hood County as COVID cases continue to surge

At least 72% of patients have COVID. Read more

Comments / 0

Related
NBC News

Covid booster shots are rolling out. What does that mean for you?

Health care workers, teachers and other essential personnel have been among the hardest hit by Covid-19 and should qualify for a vaccine booster shot — despite a lack of robust evidence that they need a third dose to protect them against severe disease, the head of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Friday.
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS News

Kamala Harris' appearance on "The View" delayed by co-hosts' positive COVID-19 tests

Vice President Kamala Harris' appearance on ABC's "The View" Friday morning was delayed when two of the show's co-hosts tested positive for COVID-19 shortly before the interview. "The View's" Joy Behar told viewers Friday that her co-hosts Sunny Hostin and Ana Navarro, both fully vaccinated against COVID-19, contracted "breakthrough" infections....
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

China's top regulators ban crypto trading and mining, sending bitcoin tumbling

SHANGHAI/LONDON, Sept 24 (Reuters) - China's most powerful regulators on Friday intensified a crackdown on cryptocurrencies with a blanket ban on all crypto transactions and mining, hitting bitcoin and other major coins and pressuring crypto and blockchain-related stocks. Ten agencies, including the central bank, financial, securities and foreign exchange regulators,...
MARKETS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Government
City
Granbury, TX
Granbury, TX
Government
Reuters

U.S. House passes abortion rights bill, outlook poor in Senate

WASHINGTON, Sept 24 (Reuters) - The U.S. House of Representatives approved legislation on Friday to protect abortion services against growing Republican-backed state restrictions, including a Texas law that imposes a near-total ban on abortion, but the bill is unlikely to pass the Senate. The Democratic-controlled House voted 218-211 largely along...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Hill

Grassley announces reelection bid

Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) on Friday announced that he's running for reelection in 2022, seeking an eighth term in the upper chamber. Grassley made the announcement on Twitter at 4 a.m., with a GIF of him going out for a morning run. "It’s 4 a.m. in Iowa so I’m running....
CONGRESS & COURTS
NBC News

Jan. 6 committee subpoenas Trump aides, allies to testify

A congressional committee investigating the deadly Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol issued subpoenas to some of former President Donald Trump's closest advisers. The committee subpoenaed former White House strategist Steve Bannon, former White House chief of Staff Mark Meadows, former social media director Dan Scavino and the former chief of staff to Trump's Defense secretary, Kashyap Patel.
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Reuters

U.S. border camp closed, Haitians there face mixed fates

DEL RIO, Texas, Sept 24 (Reuters) - An impromptu border camp that roiled U.S. politics was emptied of thousands of Haitian migrants by Friday, with most remaining in the United States for now and others expelled on deportation flights or returned to Mexico. Reuters witnesses said the shanty town-like jumble...
IMMIGRATION
Granbury Post

Granbury Post

Granbury, TX
112
Followers
232
Post
13K+
Views
ABOUT

With Granbury Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy