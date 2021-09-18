What's up: News headlines in Granbury
Crime Stoppers seeking help in solving theft of firearms, knives
Hood County Crime Stoppers is offering a reward in connection with helping solve a recent burglary of a habitation. On Sept. 11, an unknown person or persons, without the effective consent of the owner, broke into a house in the 7900 block of Paluxy Highway in Granbury and took items not belonging to them. Read more
Preservation of Granbury Opera House, in three acts
Imagine living in Granbury during the late 1880s. Horse-drawn wagons full of cotton teemed near gins. The courthouse square bustled with construction of limestone buildings. The grandest of them all, Henry Kerr’s Opera House, opened its doors, ushering in Act I for the venerable theater. “In the new opera house,... Read more
No ICU beds available across Hood County as COVID cases continue to surge
At least 72% of patients have COVID. Read more
