News wrap: Top stories in Tupelo

Borden, III, James T.

James Thomas Borden III (Jim) of Germantown, TN, passed away on September 10, 2021, at the age of 76. For many years, he was both a corporate employee and an authorized builder for Varco-Pruden pre-engineered buildings. The only child of J.T. and Judy Borden, Jim was born in Tupelo, MS and grew up in Plantersville, MS. He attended Tupelo Schools and The University of Southern Mississippi. He married his high school sweetheart and settled in Memphis and Germantown. Special interests included the Fiser Covenant Sunday School Class at Germantown United Methodist Church, his Big Orange UT football, his St. Louis Cardinals baseball, his cowboy hats and boots, and his travels. Predeceased by his parents, Jim is survived by his wife of 55 years, Anna Lynn Counce Borden and his children Michael and Alice Borden of Knoxville, John and Stephanie Borden of Lakeland, and Rick and Allison McKenzie of Arlington. Grandpa adored his amazing grandchildren Jessica Borden, Matthew Borden, Parker McKenzie, Elizabeth Borden, Garrett McKenzie, and Reese Borden. Due to the current COVID situation, a memorial service will be scheduled at a later date. In lieu of flowers, a memorial may be made to Germantown United Methodist Church, 2331 S. Germantown Road, Germantown, TN 38138. Read more