CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tupelo, MS

News wrap: Top stories in Tupelo

Tupelo Journal
Tupelo Journal
 6 days ago

(TUPELO, MS) The news in Tupelo never sleeps, and we’ve got you covered with daily updates.

Catch up on what’s trending in your community. For more stories like these, click here.

TRENDING NOWTRENDING NOW
Tupelo / wlbt.com

Tupelo woman left paralyzed by COVID-19 is walking again after 10 months of physical therapy

Tupelo woman left paralyzed by COVID-19 is walking again after 10 months of physical therapy

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) - In November of 2020, 31-year-old Whitnei Betts was walking out of work early because she wasn’t feeling well. Suddenly, she lost all feeling in her legs. “I was almost to the car and I couldn’t feel my legs at all,” she remembers. “And I kind of... Read more

Comments
avatar

My son had the same thing happen to him he was going his car fell down on his knees without warning two weeks later he was told he had a blood clot in his calf that bursted and within hours his leg had to be amputated above the knee. Plus he had kidney damage now he's on Dialysis 3 times a week he's 48 years old his whole life changed within minutes. Thank God he survived we almost lost him.

1 like

LOCAL PICKLOCAL PICK
Tupelo / wtva.com

New place to hang out in downtown Tupelo

New place to hang out in downtown Tupelo

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - People in Tupelo have a new spot to hang out. Last month, Kwanza Smith opened the first Black-owned cigar and hookah lounge in Tupelo. The lounge Blue Majik is located in the downtown area. “If you want to get out, relax, and be in an adult... Read more

TOP VIEWEDTOP VIEWED
Tupelo / youtube.com

329 Rankin Blvd, Tupelo, MS, 38804 Tour - $172,900

329 Rankin Blvd, Tupelo, MS, 38804 Tour - $172,900

Represented by: Lynn McGrath For more information, call (662) 842-3437 or email lynn.mcgrath@crye-leike.com Crye-Leike Mississippi - Tupelo,(662) 680-9355. 3 Bedrooms - 2 Full Baths This beautifully remodeled home is ready for you to move in and start living. Modern, chic finishes, and most everything in the home is only a year old. There's a huge multi-level deck overlooking a breathtaking one acre lot. Perfect for entertaining or just relaxing. Perfect location! Close to everything you need! Information is deemed reliable, but is not guaranteed. Read more

LOCAL FAVORITELOCAL FAVORITE
Tupelo / djournal.com

Borden, III, James T.

Borden, III, James T.

James Thomas Borden III (Jim) of Germantown, TN, passed away on September 10, 2021, at the age of 76. For many years, he was both a corporate employee and an authorized builder for Varco-Pruden pre-engineered buildings. The only child of J.T. and Judy Borden, Jim was born in Tupelo, MS and grew up in Plantersville, MS. He attended Tupelo Schools and The University of Southern Mississippi. He married his high school sweetheart and settled in Memphis and Germantown. Special interests included the Fiser Covenant Sunday School Class at Germantown United Methodist Church, his Big Orange UT football, his St. Louis Cardinals baseball, his cowboy hats and boots, and his travels. Predeceased by his parents, Jim is survived by his wife of 55 years, Anna Lynn Counce Borden and his children Michael and Alice Borden of Knoxville, John and Stephanie Borden of Lakeland, and Rick and Allison McKenzie of Arlington. Grandpa adored his amazing grandchildren Jessica Borden, Matthew Borden, Parker McKenzie, Elizabeth Borden, Garrett McKenzie, and Reese Borden. Due to the current COVID situation, a memorial service will be scheduled at a later date. In lieu of flowers, a memorial may be made to Germantown United Methodist Church, 2331 S. Germantown Road, Germantown, TN 38138. Read more

Comments / 0

Related
NBC News

Covid booster shots are rolling out. What does that mean for you?

Health care workers, teachers and other essential personnel have been among the hardest hit by Covid-19 and should qualify for a vaccine booster shot — despite a lack of robust evidence that they need a third dose to protect them against severe disease, the head of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Friday.
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS News

Kamala Harris' appearance on "The View" delayed by co-hosts' positive COVID-19 tests

Vice President Kamala Harris' appearance on ABC's "The View" Friday morning was delayed when two of the show's co-hosts tested positive for COVID-19 shortly before the interview. "The View's" Joy Behar told viewers Friday that her co-hosts Sunny Hostin and Ana Navarro, both fully vaccinated against COVID-19, contracted "breakthrough" infections....
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

China's top regulators ban crypto trading and mining, sending bitcoin tumbling

SHANGHAI/LONDON, Sept 24 (Reuters) - China's most powerful regulators on Friday intensified a crackdown on cryptocurrencies with a blanket ban on all crypto transactions and mining, hitting bitcoin and other major coins and pressuring crypto and blockchain-related stocks. Ten agencies, including the central bank, financial, securities and foreign exchange regulators,...
MARKETS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Mississippi Government
Tupelo, MS
Government
City
Tupelo, MS
Reuters

U.S. House passes abortion rights bill, outlook poor in Senate

WASHINGTON, Sept 24 (Reuters) - The U.S. House of Representatives approved legislation on Friday to protect abortion services against growing Republican-backed state restrictions, including a Texas law that imposes a near-total ban on abortion, but the bill is unlikely to pass the Senate. The Democratic-controlled House voted 218-211 largely along...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Hill

Grassley announces reelection bid

Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) on Friday announced that he's running for reelection in 2022, seeking an eighth term in the upper chamber. Grassley made the announcement on Twitter at 4 a.m., with a GIF of him going out for a morning run. "It’s 4 a.m. in Iowa so I’m running....
CONGRESS & COURTS
NBC News

Jan. 6 committee subpoenas Trump aides, allies to testify

A congressional committee investigating the deadly Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol issued subpoenas to some of former President Donald Trump's closest advisers. The committee subpoenaed former White House strategist Steve Bannon, former White House chief of Staff Mark Meadows, former social media director Dan Scavino and the former chief of staff to Trump's Defense secretary, Kashyap Patel.
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
Reuters

U.S. border camp closed, Haitians there face mixed fates

DEL RIO, Texas, Sept 24 (Reuters) - An impromptu border camp that roiled U.S. politics was emptied of thousands of Haitian migrants by Friday, with most remaining in the United States for now and others expelled on deportation flights or returned to Mexico. Reuters witnesses said the shanty town-like jumble...
IMMIGRATION
Tupelo Journal

Tupelo Journal

Tupelo, MS
134
Followers
260
Post
7K+
Views
ABOUT

With Tupelo Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy