News wrap: Top stories in Tupelo
(TUPELO, MS) The news in Tupelo never sleeps, and we’ve got you covered with daily updates.
Catch up on what’s trending in your community. For more stories like these, click here.
Tupelo woman left paralyzed by COVID-19 is walking again after 10 months of physical therapy
TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) - In November of 2020, 31-year-old Whitnei Betts was walking out of work early because she wasn’t feeling well. Suddenly, she lost all feeling in her legs. “I was almost to the car and I couldn’t feel my legs at all,” she remembers. “And I kind of... Read more
My son had the same thing happen to him he was going his car fell down on his knees without warning two weeks later he was told he had a blood clot in his calf that bursted and within hours his leg had to be amputated above the knee. Plus he had kidney damage now he's on Dialysis 3 times a week he's 48 years old his whole life changed within minutes. Thank God he survived we almost lost him.
1 like
New place to hang out in downtown Tupelo
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - People in Tupelo have a new spot to hang out. Last month, Kwanza Smith opened the first Black-owned cigar and hookah lounge in Tupelo. The lounge Blue Majik is located in the downtown area. “If you want to get out, relax, and be in an adult... Read more
329 Rankin Blvd, Tupelo, MS, 38804 Tour - $172,900
Represented by: Lynn McGrath For more information, call (662) 842-3437 or email lynn.mcgrath@crye-leike.com Crye-Leike Mississippi - Tupelo,(662) 680-9355. 3 Bedrooms - 2 Full Baths This beautifully remodeled home is ready for you to move in and start living. Modern, chic finishes, and most everything in the home is only a year old. There's a huge multi-level deck overlooking a breathtaking one acre lot. Perfect for entertaining or just relaxing. Perfect location! Close to everything you need! Information is deemed reliable, but is not guaranteed. Read more
Borden, III, James T.
James Thomas Borden III (Jim) of Germantown, TN, passed away on September 10, 2021, at the age of 76. For many years, he was both a corporate employee and an authorized builder for Varco-Pruden pre-engineered buildings. The only child of J.T. and Judy Borden, Jim was born in Tupelo, MS and grew up in Plantersville, MS. He attended Tupelo Schools and The University of Southern Mississippi. He married his high school sweetheart and settled in Memphis and Germantown. Special interests included the Fiser Covenant Sunday School Class at Germantown United Methodist Church, his Big Orange UT football, his St. Louis Cardinals baseball, his cowboy hats and boots, and his travels. Predeceased by his parents, Jim is survived by his wife of 55 years, Anna Lynn Counce Borden and his children Michael and Alice Borden of Knoxville, John and Stephanie Borden of Lakeland, and Rick and Allison McKenzie of Arlington. Grandpa adored his amazing grandchildren Jessica Borden, Matthew Borden, Parker McKenzie, Elizabeth Borden, Garrett McKenzie, and Reese Borden. Due to the current COVID situation, a memorial service will be scheduled at a later date. In lieu of flowers, a memorial may be made to Germantown United Methodist Church, 2331 S. Germantown Road, Germantown, TN 38138. Read more