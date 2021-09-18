Hammond news wrap: What’s trending

Christopher Paul Landry

Christopher Paul Landry of Hammond, Louisiana, passed away on Sunday, September 12, 2021, at the age of 30. He was born on September 5, 1991, in Hammond, Louisiana. Chris is survived by his wife of 11 years, Mary Sullivan Landry; daughters, Layla Sullivan, Aubree Sullivan and Allyannah Landry; mother and step father, Patricia Watkins Newman and James Newman; father and step-mother, Steve Morgan and Susann Morgan; siblings, Melissa Landry, Leo Edwards and Stacey Rivers; grandparents, William Watkins, James E. Newman and Connie Newman; nieces and nephew, Angel Ransom, Thomas Ransom, Jr. and Isabel Ransom; mother-in-law, Tobi Sullivan; brother-in-law, Dexter Dyson; uncle, Kenny Morgan as well as numerous aunts, uncles and extended family. Read more