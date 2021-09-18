Hammond news wrap: What’s trending
(HAMMOND, LA) Here are today’s top stories from the Hammond area.
Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Hammond area, click here.
Local business to give back with free food and gas cards in Hammond
HAMMOND, La. (WGNO) — As communities in southeastern Louisiana continue to pick up the pieces following Hurricane Ida, one area business is looking to give back with free food and fuel. On Friday (September 17) morning, Gordon McKernan Injury Attorneys will be focusing relief efforts in Hammond. Beginning at 10:30,... Read more
Hammond man sentenced to 20 years on drug charges
AMITE---District Attorney Scott M. Perrilloux reports that 43-year-old, Terrill Hills, of Hammond, LA, pleaded guilty to three counts of distribution/ possession with the intent to distribute a schedule II controlled dangerous substance. On April 18, 2018, Hammond Police Department utilized a confidential informant to purchase illegal narcotics in the Washington... Read more
It's much easier to get a job and earn honest money and live comfortably.But I guess he'll figure that out in the next 20 years.
1 like
Christopher Paul Landry
Christopher Paul Landry of Hammond, Louisiana, passed away on Sunday, September 12, 2021, at the age of 30. He was born on September 5, 1991, in Hammond, Louisiana. Chris is survived by his wife of 11 years, Mary Sullivan Landry; daughters, Layla Sullivan, Aubree Sullivan and Allyannah Landry; mother and step father, Patricia Watkins Newman and James Newman; father and step-mother, Steve Morgan and Susann Morgan; siblings, Melissa Landry, Leo Edwards and Stacey Rivers; grandparents, William Watkins, James E. Newman and Connie Newman; nieces and nephew, Angel Ransom, Thomas Ransom, Jr. and Isabel Ransom; mother-in-law, Tobi Sullivan; brother-in-law, Dexter Dyson; uncle, Kenny Morgan as well as numerous aunts, uncles and extended family. Read more
Mary Ann Landry
Mary Ann Landry passed away on Friday, September 3, 2021, in Hammond, Louisiana, at the age of 83. She was born on Tuesday, October 12, 1937 in Ponchatoula, Louisiana to the late Broxie and Mary Stass Forrest. She was a resident of Hammond, Louisiana. Mary is survived by her children,... Read more