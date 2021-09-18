CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hammond, LA

Hammond news wrap: What’s trending

Hammond Daily
Hammond Daily
 6 days ago

(HAMMOND, LA) Here are today’s top stories from the Hammond area.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Hammond area, click here.

LOCAL PICKLOCAL PICK
Hammond / wgno.com

Local business to give back with free food and gas cards in Hammond

Local business to give back with free food and gas cards in Hammond

HAMMOND, La. (WGNO) — As communities in southeastern Louisiana continue to pick up the pieces following Hurricane Ida, one area business is looking to give back with free food and fuel. On Friday (September 17) morning, Gordon McKernan Injury Attorneys will be focusing relief efforts in Hammond. Beginning at 10:30,... Read more

TRENDING NOWTRENDING NOW
Hammond / an17.com

Hammond man sentenced to 20 years on drug charges

Hammond man sentenced to 20 years on drug charges

AMITE---District Attorney Scott M. Perrilloux reports that 43-year-old, Terrill Hills, of Hammond, LA, pleaded guilty to three counts of distribution/ possession with the intent to distribute a schedule II controlled dangerous substance. On April 18, 2018, Hammond Police Department utilized a confidential informant to purchase illegal narcotics in the Washington... Read more

Comments
avatar

It's much easier to get a job and earn honest money and live comfortably.But I guess he'll figure that out in the next 20 years.

1 like

LOCAL FAVORITELOCAL FAVORITE
Hammond / an17.com

Christopher Paul Landry

Christopher Paul Landry

Christopher Paul Landry of Hammond, Louisiana, passed away on Sunday, September 12, 2021, at the age of 30. He was born on September 5, 1991, in Hammond, Louisiana. Chris is survived by his wife of 11 years, Mary Sullivan Landry; daughters, Layla Sullivan, Aubree Sullivan and Allyannah Landry; mother and step father, Patricia Watkins Newman and James Newman; father and step-mother, Steve Morgan and Susann Morgan; siblings, Melissa Landry, Leo Edwards and Stacey Rivers; grandparents, William Watkins, James E. Newman and Connie Newman; nieces and nephew, Angel Ransom, Thomas Ransom, Jr. and Isabel Ransom; mother-in-law, Tobi Sullivan; brother-in-law, Dexter Dyson; uncle, Kenny Morgan as well as numerous aunts, uncles and extended family. Read more

TOP VIEWEDTOP VIEWED
Hammond / an17.com

Mary Ann Landry

Mary Ann Landry

Mary Ann Landry passed away on Friday, September 3, 2021, in Hammond, Louisiana, at the age of 83. She was born on Tuesday, October 12, 1937 in Ponchatoula, Louisiana to the late Broxie and Mary Stass Forrest. She was a resident of Hammond, Louisiana. Mary is survived by her children,... Read more

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
NBC News

Covid booster shots are rolling out. What does that mean for you?

Health care workers, teachers and other essential personnel have been among the hardest hit by Covid-19 and should qualify for a vaccine booster shot — despite a lack of robust evidence that they need a third dose to protect them against severe disease, the head of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Friday.
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS News

Kamala Harris' appearance on "The View" delayed by co-hosts' positive COVID-19 tests

Vice President Kamala Harris' appearance on ABC's "The View" Friday morning was delayed when two of the show's co-hosts tested positive for COVID-19 shortly before the interview. "The View's" Joy Behar told viewers Friday that her co-hosts Sunny Hostin and Ana Navarro, both fully vaccinated against COVID-19, contracted "breakthrough" infections....
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

China's top regulators ban crypto trading and mining, sending bitcoin tumbling

SHANGHAI/LONDON, Sept 24 (Reuters) - China's most powerful regulators on Friday intensified a crackdown on cryptocurrencies with a blanket ban on all crypto transactions and mining, hitting bitcoin and other major coins and pressuring crypto and blockchain-related stocks. Ten agencies, including the central bank, financial, securities and foreign exchange regulators,...
MARKETS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hammond, LA
Local
Louisiana Government
Hammond, LA
Government
Reuters

U.S. House passes abortion rights bill, outlook poor in Senate

WASHINGTON, Sept 24 (Reuters) - The U.S. House of Representatives approved legislation on Friday to protect abortion services against growing Republican-backed state restrictions, including a Texas law that imposes a near-total ban on abortion, but the bill is unlikely to pass the Senate. The Democratic-controlled House voted 218-211 largely along...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Hill

Grassley announces reelection bid

Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) on Friday announced that he's running for reelection in 2022, seeking an eighth term in the upper chamber. Grassley made the announcement on Twitter at 4 a.m., with a GIF of him going out for a morning run. "It’s 4 a.m. in Iowa so I’m running....
CONGRESS & COURTS
NBC News

Jan. 6 committee subpoenas Trump aides, allies to testify

A congressional committee investigating the deadly Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol issued subpoenas to some of former President Donald Trump's closest advisers. The committee subpoenaed former White House strategist Steve Bannon, former White House chief of Staff Mark Meadows, former social media director Dan Scavino and the former chief of staff to Trump's Defense secretary, Kashyap Patel.
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hammond News
Reuters

U.S. border camp closed, Haitians there face mixed fates

DEL RIO, Texas, Sept 24 (Reuters) - An impromptu border camp that roiled U.S. politics was emptied of thousands of Haitian migrants by Friday, with most remaining in the United States for now and others expelled on deportation flights or returned to Mexico. Reuters witnesses said the shanty town-like jumble...
IMMIGRATION
Hammond Daily

Hammond Daily

Hammond, LA
174
Followers
254
Post
13K+
Views
ABOUT

With Hammond Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy