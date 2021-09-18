News wrap: Headlines in Eureka

City of Eureka Closes Royal Inn, Alleges Numerous Violations

On September 14, 2021, at about 8 a.m., Detectives with the Eureka Police Department's Problem Oriented Policing team (POP), served a search warrant a motel on the 1100 block of 5th Street in response to drugs and weapons. Detectives seized a large amount of ammunition in different calibers and two suppressors. The male subject of the warrant was not on scene but a warrant for his arrest is anticipated.