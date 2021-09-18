News wrap: Headlines in Eureka
Man With Two Prior Strikes Convicted of Making Criminal Threats
Press release from the Humboldt County District Attorney’s Office:. District Attorney Maggie Fleming announced that yesterday a Humboldt County jury found Todd William Gonsalves of Eureka guilty of attempted criminal threats (Penal Code Section [PC] 664/422), possession of a firearm by a felon (PC 29800) and violation of a protective order (PC 273.6). Read more
City of Eureka Closes Royal Inn, Alleges Numerous Violations
On September 14, 2021, at about 8 a.m., Detectives with the Eureka Police Department’s Problem Oriented Policing team (POP), served a search warrant a motel on the 1100 block of 5th Street in response to drugs and weapons. Detectives seized a large amount of ammunition in different calibers and two suppressors. The male subject of the warrant was not on scene but a warrant for his arrest is anticipated. Read more
Two Arrested in Fentanyl Investigation Today
This is a press release from the Humboldt County Drug Task Force. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On September 15th, 2021, agents with the Humboldt County Drug Task Force (HCDTF), with the assistance... Read more
State Data Flow Problem Solved: 90 New Cases and 4 Hospitalizations Reported
Following a data transmission failure yesterday between two State of California computer systems, local Public Health officials have confirmed today 90 new positive cases for the two-day period. The total number of residents who have tested positive for the virus now stands at 7,984. Four new hospitalizations have been reported,... Read more
