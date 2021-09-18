CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eureka, CA

News wrap: Headlines in Eureka

Eureka Journal
Eureka Journal
 6 days ago

(EUREKA, CA) Here are today’s top stories from the Eureka area.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Eureka area, click here.

Eureka / kymkemp.com

Man With Two Prior Strikes Convicted of Making Criminal Threats

Press release from the Humboldt County District Attorney’s Office:. District Attorney Maggie Fleming announced that yesterday a Humboldt County jury found Todd William Gonsalves of Eureka guilty of attempted criminal threats (Penal Code Section [PC] 664/422), possession of a firearm by a felon (PC 29800) and violation of a protective order (PC 273.6). Read more

Eureka / kymkemp.com

City of Eureka Closes Royal Inn, Alleges Numerous Violations

On September 14, 2021, at about 8 a.m., Detectives with the Eureka Police Department’s Problem Oriented Policing team (POP), served a search warrant a motel on the 1100 block of 5th Street in response to drugs and weapons. Detectives seized a large amount of ammunition in different calibers and two suppressors. The male subject of the warrant was not on scene but a warrant for his arrest is anticipated. Read more

Humboldt County / kymkemp.com

Two Arrested in Fentanyl Investigation Today

This is a press release from the Humboldt County Drug Task Force. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On September 15th, 2021, agents with the Humboldt County Drug Task Force (HCDTF), with the assistance... Read more

California / kymkemp.com

State Data Flow Problem Solved: 90 New Cases and 4 Hospitalizations Reported

Following a data transmission failure yesterday between two State of California computer systems, local Public Health officials have confirmed today 90 new positive cases for the two-day period. The total number of residents who have tested positive for the virus now stands at 7,984. Four new hospitalizations have been reported,... Read more

Eureka Journal

Eureka Journal

Eureka, CA
ABOUT

With Eureka Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

