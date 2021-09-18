Special Weather Statement issued for Dimmit, Frio, Maverick, Medina, Uvalde, Zavala by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-18 15:13:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-18 16:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Dimmit; Frio; Maverick; Medina; Uvalde; Zavala Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southwestern Medina, eastern Maverick, Dimmit, southern Uvalde, Zavala and western Frio Counties through 430 PM CDT At 333 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 15 miles east of la Pryor to near Pearsall. Movement was south at 40 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Uvalde, Pearsall, Crystal City, Carrizo Springs, Dilley, Big Wells, La Pryor, Batesville, El Indio, Asherton, Chula Vista-River Spur, Hilltop, Las Colonias, Uvalde Estates, Brundage, Dabney, Chaparral Wildlife Management Area, Light, Carrizo Hill and Loma Vista. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH