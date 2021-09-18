Flash Flood Watch issued for Hancock, Harrison, Jackson, Pearl River by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-18 15:30:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-18 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Hancock; Harrison; Jackson; Pearl River FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING The Flash Flood Watch continues for * Portions of southeast Louisiana and Mississippi, including the following areas and parishes, in southeast Louisiana, Ascension, Assumption, Eastern Orleans, Livingston, Lower Jefferson, Lower Lafourche, Lower Plaquemines, Lower St. Bernard, Lower Terrebonne, Northern Tangipahoa, Northwest St. Tammany, Southeast St. Tammany, Southern Tangipahoa, St. Charles, St. Helena, St. James, St. John The Baptist, Upper Jefferson, Upper Lafourche, Upper Plaquemines, Upper St. Bernard, Upper Terrebonne, Washington and Western Orleans. In Mississippi, Hancock, Harrison, Jackson and Pearl River. * Until 7 PM CDT this evening. * Additional rain amounts of 1 to 3 inches with locally higher amounts are possible. This expected rain will fall over areas that have seen widespread 4 to 6 inches of rain with some spots over 10 inches the last 4 days. The highly saturated ground will quickly lead to run off with drainage problems in areas still recovering from Hurricane Ida.