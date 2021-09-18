CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elizabethtown, KY

News wrap: Headlines in Elizabethtown

Elizabethtown Digest
 6 days ago

(ELIZABETHTOWN, KY) Check out this roundup of hyper-local news in Elizabethtown.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Elizabethtown area, click here.

Elizabethtown / thenewsenterprise.com

New bridge rolls into Freeman Lake Park

Traffic stopped briefly Wednesday on Ring Road in Elizabethtown as the arrival of a new bridge for the north end of Freeman Lake Park arrived. In a coordinated effort by a crew from Scott and Murphy from Bowling Green, the 56-foot long structure was carefully moved about a quarter mile down a trail path by a trackho and frontloader tractor then lifted into place with assistance from a crane. Read more

Elizabethtown / thenewsenterprise.com

POW/MIA remembrance ceremony held at Nature Park

According to the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency, more than 81,600 Americans remain missing from World War II, the Korean War, the Vietnam War, the Cold War, the Gulf Wars and other conflicts. That is why each year, National POW/MIA Recognition Day is observed on the third Friday in September. Locally,... Read more

Elizabethtown / youtube.com

"Sharing Your Faith"; September 19, 2021

"Sharing Your Faith"; September 19, 2021

Elizabethtown Baptist Church, Elizabethtown, KY "Sharing Your Faith" September 19, 2021 Read more

Comments / 0

 

Elizabethtown Digest

With Elizabethtown Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

