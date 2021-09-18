CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roseburg, OR

News wrap: Headlines in Roseburg

Roseburg News Beat
Roseburg News Beat
 6 days ago

(ROSEBURG, OR) The news in Roseburg never sleeps, and we’ve got you covered with daily updates.

We’ve got you covered on the latest developments in your community. For more stories like these, click here.

Roseburg / nbc16.com

Roseburg High auto students get exclusive, up-close look at new car

ROSEBURG, Ore. — This week, students in the auto program at Roseburg High School had the opportunity to get an exclusive, up-close look at the new Toyota Supra, the school district said on social media. They also had the opportunity to talk with some technicians from Toyota, one who also... Read more

Oregon / scorebooklive.com

Oregon high school football Week 3 recap: Top stars, best games, biggest wins

— Our complete high school football preview:. Malik Ross had another explosive touchdown and Jack Wagner passed for four touchdowns in relief of the Timberwolves’ usual starter, powering Tualatin (3-0) past the Warriors (0-3) in Aloha. With Jackson Jones sidelined with a shoulder issue, Wagner connected on scoring passes with... Read more

Douglas County / kval.com

Ribbon cutting ceremony held on Carnes Road following improvement project

ROSEBURG, Ore. — The Douglas County Board of Commissioners held a ribbon cutting ceremony Wednesday to celebrate the completion of their second Safe Routes to School Improvement Project in Douglas County. The ceremony was held on Carnes Road near Green Elementary School and included key partners involved in the grant... Read more

Douglas County / kcby.com

Medical workers in Douglas County feel emotional, mental strain during Covid surge

ROSEBURG, Ore. — Hospital workers at Mercy Medical Center in Roseburg have been working almost non-stop during the latest COVID surge. Douglas County has had 94 COVID-related deaths since August 1. "We are not discharging as many people from the hospital alive as we did with the first surge," says... Read more

ABOUT

With Roseburg News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

