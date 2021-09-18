News wrap: Top stories in Kingman
Mohave Silent Witness offering $2.5k for leads in suspicious missing person case out of Kingman
21-year-old Marcelina Armado Salgado was last seen in Mesquite, Nevada on Jan. 23. Read more
Attracting carrier in early stages
BULLHEAD CITY — Bullhead City Council members were enthusiastic about the latest venture to bring scheduled carrier passenger service to Laughlin/Bullhead International Airport. Airport Director Jeremy Keating, while optimistic, said it's too early to pop the champagne in celebration. “To be honest, we're at Step 1 of 10,” Keating said.... Read more
my neighbor was evicted with her kids over 1k in rent the city should of given to people like her who lost her job as supervisor, got a job a taco bell for half of her pay, an her an all 4 kids got covid because of no masks at school to young for vaccine, so now all covid positive, homeless, an the city uses covid funds to its own growth. fk this town.
Kingman Fire Department Seeking Feedback
The Kingman Fire Department is seeking the community’s feedback about the services provided. Please take a moment and follow the link below to provide your input so that we can plan and focus on continuing to improve the services provided to the citizens we serve. Click the link to complete... Read more
The Kingman Fire Department, all of the people involved with it, do an excellent job for our community. They do so much for us, not only to keep the community safe but to make it better too. These folks are of great moral character and are a huge benefit to Kingman.
