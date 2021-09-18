News wrap: Top stories in Kingman

(KINGMAN, AZ) The news in Kingman never sleeps, and we’ve got you covered with daily updates.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Kingman area, click here.

TRENDING NOW

Mohave Silent Witness offering $2.5k for leads in suspicious missing person case out of Kingman 21-year-old Marcelina Armado Salgado was last seen in Mesquite, Nevada on Jan. 23. Read more

LOCAL PICK

Attracting carrier in early stages BULLHEAD CITY — Bullhead City Council members were enthusiastic about the latest venture to bring scheduled carrier passenger service to Laughlin/Bullhead International Airport. Airport Director Jeremy Keating, while optimistic, said it's too early to pop the champagne in celebration. “To be honest, we're at Step 1 of 10,” Keating said.... Read more

TOP VIEWED

Kingman Fire Department Seeking Feedback The Kingman Fire Department is seeking the community’s feedback about the services provided. Please take a moment and follow the link below to provide your input so that we can plan and focus on continuing to improve the services provided to the citizens we serve. Click the link to complete... Read more

LOCAL FAVORITE