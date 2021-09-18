CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kingman, AZ

News wrap: Top stories in Kingman

Kingman News Watch
Kingman News Watch
 6 days ago

(KINGMAN, AZ) The news in Kingman never sleeps, and we’ve got you covered with daily updates.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Kingman area, click here.

TRENDING NOWTRENDING NOW
Mohave County / 12news.com

Mohave Silent Witness offering $2.5k for leads in suspicious missing person case out of Kingman

Mohave Silent Witness offering $2.5k for leads in suspicious missing person case out of Kingman

21-year-old Marcelina Armado Salgado was last seen in Mesquite, Nevada on Jan. 23. Read more

LOCAL PICKLOCAL PICK
Bullhead City / mohavedailynews.com

Attracting carrier in early stages

Attracting carrier in early stages

BULLHEAD CITY — Bullhead City Council members were enthusiastic about the latest venture to bring scheduled carrier passenger service to Laughlin/Bullhead International Airport. Airport Director Jeremy Keating, while optimistic, said it's too early to pop the champagne in celebration. “To be honest, we're at Step 1 of 10,” Keating said.... Read more

Comments
avatar

my neighbor was evicted with her kids over 1k in rent the city should of given to people like her who lost her job as supervisor, got a job a taco bell for half of her pay, an her an all 4 kids got covid because of no masks at school to young for vaccine, so now all covid positive, homeless, an the city uses covid funds to its own growth. fk this town.

TOP VIEWEDTOP VIEWED
Kingman / signalsaz.com

Kingman Fire Department Seeking Feedback

Kingman Fire Department Seeking Feedback

The Kingman Fire Department is seeking the community’s feedback about the services provided. Please take a moment and follow the link below to provide your input so that we can plan and focus on continuing to improve the services provided to the citizens we serve. Click the link to complete... Read more

Comments
avatar

The Kingman Fire Department, all of the people involved with it, do an excellent job for our community. They do so much for us, not only to keep the community safe but to make it better too. These folks are of great moral character and are a huge benefit to Kingman.

LOCAL FAVORITELOCAL FAVORITE
Kingman / youtube.com

Land For Sale: 2125 & 2135 E. Packard Ave, Kingman, AZ 86409 | CENTURY 21

Land For Sale: 2125 & 2135 E. Packard Ave, Kingman, AZ 86409 | CENTURY 21

For more information visit http://21252135EPackardAve.C21.com 2125 & 2135 E. Packard Ave Kingman, AZ 86409 MLS 985838 Side by Side building lots. Convenient to hospital and shopping. Contact Agent: Sami . Carlson Barbara Ricca Realty Read more

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
NBC News

Covid booster shots are rolling out. What does that mean for you?

Health care workers, teachers and other essential personnel have been among the hardest hit by Covid-19 and should qualify for a vaccine booster shot — despite a lack of robust evidence that they need a third dose to protect them against severe disease, the head of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Friday.
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS News

Kamala Harris' appearance on "The View" delayed by co-hosts' positive COVID-19 tests

Vice President Kamala Harris' appearance on ABC's "The View" Friday morning was delayed when two of the show's co-hosts tested positive for COVID-19 shortly before the interview. "The View's" Joy Behar told viewers Friday that her co-hosts Sunny Hostin and Ana Navarro, both fully vaccinated against COVID-19, contracted "breakthrough" infections....
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

China's top regulators ban crypto trading and mining, sending bitcoin tumbling

SHANGHAI/LONDON, Sept 24 (Reuters) - China's most powerful regulators on Friday intensified a crackdown on cryptocurrencies with a blanket ban on all crypto transactions and mining, hitting bitcoin and other major coins and pressuring crypto and blockchain-related stocks. Ten agencies, including the central bank, financial, securities and foreign exchange regulators,...
MARKETS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Kingman, AZ
Kingman, AZ
Government
Local
Arizona Government
Reuters

U.S. House passes abortion rights bill, outlook poor in Senate

WASHINGTON, Sept 24 (Reuters) - The U.S. House of Representatives approved legislation on Friday to protect abortion services against growing Republican-backed state restrictions, including a Texas law that imposes a near-total ban on abortion, but the bill is unlikely to pass the Senate. The Democratic-controlled House voted 218-211 largely along...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Hill

Grassley announces reelection bid

Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) on Friday announced that he's running for reelection in 2022, seeking an eighth term in the upper chamber. Grassley made the announcement on Twitter at 4 a.m., with a GIF of him going out for a morning run. "It’s 4 a.m. in Iowa so I’m running....
CONGRESS & COURTS
NBC News

Jan. 6 committee subpoenas Trump aides, allies to testify

A congressional committee investigating the deadly Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol issued subpoenas to some of former President Donald Trump's closest advisers. The committee subpoenaed former White House strategist Steve Bannon, former White House chief of Staff Mark Meadows, former social media director Dan Scavino and the former chief of staff to Trump's Defense secretary, Kashyap Patel.
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Reuters

U.S. border camp closed, Haitians there face mixed fates

DEL RIO, Texas, Sept 24 (Reuters) - An impromptu border camp that roiled U.S. politics was emptied of thousands of Haitian migrants by Friday, with most remaining in the United States for now and others expelled on deportation flights or returned to Mexico. Reuters witnesses said the shanty town-like jumble...
IMMIGRATION
Kingman News Watch

Kingman News Watch

Kingman, AZ
203
Followers
256
Post
26K+
Views
ABOUT

With Kingman News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy