Trending news headlines in Elmira

Southport man arrested for punching dog; owner reacts
SOUTHPORT, N.Y. (WETM) — On Sep. 13, a Southport man punched Harold Schiefen’s dog during the early morning hours. Now, after the man was arrested, Schiefen wants to make sure justice is served. Connor Delaney, 29, was arrested by Elmira Animal Control for Cruelty to Animals. Elmira Police responded to... Read more
Animal Cruelty needs to be a higher sentence. They deserve justice as much as humans do. They have feelings like us. I'd die protecting my animals.
amen. higher sentence for animal cruelty. much higher. too many times and lock them up, like a prisoner, throw away the key.
Former Tops Plaza building sold for over $800K
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The former Tops Plaza building was sold for over $800,000 in a July auction to an unknown buyer, according to minutes from a recent Chemung County IDA meeting. The building on 299 South Main Street was listed for auction online on Real INSIGHT Marketplace that closed... Read more
Businesses are making the switch and getting rid of Styrofoam
Polystyrene foam containers are being banned, and some local establishments are getting ahead of that. McClure’s Deli in Elmira plans to remove all Styrofoam used in their business. Barbara McClure, owner of the deli, said that it would just be different packaging and if it’s better for the environment, the... Read more
Multi-vehicle accident on Clemens Center Parkway
