CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Galveston, TX

Top Galveston news stories

Galveston Digest
Galveston Digest
 6 days ago

(GALVESTON, TX) What’s going on in Galveston? Here’s a roundup of the top stories in the area today.

We’ve got you covered on the latest developments in your community. For more stories like these, click here.

LOCAL PICKLOCAL PICK
Galveston / galveston.com

Fall Migration Has Begun!

Fall Migration Has Begun!

Despite the fact it still feels like summer here, the birds know it’s fall and migration has already begun! It’s a great time to go birding, as both the variety of species and numbers of birds are increasing on a daily basis. Red-tailed Hawk Immature on Galveston Island Kristine Rivers. Read more

LOCAL FAVORITELOCAL FAVORITE
Galveston / houstonchronicle.com

Judge denies state's request to temporarily stop Galveston ISD mask mandate

Judge denies state's request to temporarily stop Galveston ISD mask mandate

A Galveston County judge Thursday denied an attempt by Attorney General Ken Paxton to stop Galveston ISD from requiring masks, according to a court document. Judge Kerry Neves ruled against Texas’ request for a temporary restraining order on mask mandates in the district. Read more

Comments
avatar

And explain this to the 4 year olds family who died with in 24 hours on contracting the virus. Her school doesn't mask either.

avatar

No mask needed! Ridiculous and chikdsure should not be wearing them their immune system is still developing.

TRENDING NOWTRENDING NOW
Galveston / gc.edu

Galveston College extends remote learning through Oct. 8

Galveston College extends remote learning through Oct. 8

The following message was sent today via email from President Myles Shelton to Galveston College students, faculty and staff:. As you are aware, Galveston College announced a shift to remote instruction for the first three weeks of classes of the fall 2021 semester because of a significant increase in the number of COVID-19 cases in Galveston County, the City of Galveston, and on the Galveston College campus. Since that time, COVID-19 cases in the United States have climbed back to levels not seen since last winter. Here in Galveston County, more students and staff members in our local school districts have tested positive for COVID-19 so far this semester than did during the entire first semester of 2020. Read more

LOCAL HEADLINELOCAL HEADLINE
Galveston / abovethelaw.com

Lawyer Dressed As Michael Myers From ‘Halloween’ Gets Arrested For Disorderly Prank

Lawyer Dressed As Michael Myers From ‘Halloween’ Gets Arrested For Disorderly Prank

It felt like a scene out of Scooby-Doo after they handcuffed me and pulled the mask off, like, ‘I would have gotten away with it if wasn’t for those meddling Karens, you know?’ If I had to do it all over again, I absolutely would. — Mark A. Metzger III,... Read more

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
NBC News

Covid booster shots are rolling out. What does that mean for you?

Health care workers, teachers and other essential personnel have been among the hardest hit by Covid-19 and should qualify for a vaccine booster shot — despite a lack of robust evidence that they need a third dose to protect them against severe disease, the head of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Friday.
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS News

Kamala Harris' appearance on "The View" delayed by co-hosts' positive COVID-19 tests

Vice President Kamala Harris' appearance on ABC's "The View" Friday morning was delayed when two of the show's co-hosts tested positive for COVID-19 shortly before the interview. "The View's" Joy Behar told viewers Friday that her co-hosts Sunny Hostin and Ana Navarro, both fully vaccinated against COVID-19, contracted "breakthrough" infections....
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

China's top regulators ban crypto trading and mining, sending bitcoin tumbling

SHANGHAI/LONDON, Sept 24 (Reuters) - China's most powerful regulators on Friday intensified a crackdown on cryptocurrencies with a blanket ban on all crypto transactions and mining, hitting bitcoin and other major coins and pressuring crypto and blockchain-related stocks. Ten agencies, including the central bank, financial, securities and foreign exchange regulators,...
MARKETS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Government
City
Galveston, TX
Galveston, TX
Government
Reuters

U.S. House passes abortion rights bill, outlook poor in Senate

WASHINGTON, Sept 24 (Reuters) - The U.S. House of Representatives approved legislation on Friday to protect abortion services against growing Republican-backed state restrictions, including a Texas law that imposes a near-total ban on abortion, but the bill is unlikely to pass the Senate. The Democratic-controlled House voted 218-211 largely along...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Hill

Grassley announces reelection bid

Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) on Friday announced that he's running for reelection in 2022, seeking an eighth term in the upper chamber. Grassley made the announcement on Twitter at 4 a.m., with a GIF of him going out for a morning run. "It’s 4 a.m. in Iowa so I’m running....
CONGRESS & COURTS
NBC News

Jan. 6 committee subpoenas Trump aides, allies to testify

A congressional committee investigating the deadly Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol issued subpoenas to some of former President Donald Trump's closest advisers. The committee subpoenaed former White House strategist Steve Bannon, former White House chief of Staff Mark Meadows, former social media director Dan Scavino and the former chief of staff to Trump's Defense secretary, Kashyap Patel.
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Reuters

U.S. border camp closed, Haitians there face mixed fates

DEL RIO, Texas, Sept 24 (Reuters) - An impromptu border camp that roiled U.S. politics was emptied of thousands of Haitian migrants by Friday, with most remaining in the United States for now and others expelled on deportation flights or returned to Mexico. Reuters witnesses said the shanty town-like jumble...
IMMIGRATION
Galveston Digest

Galveston Digest

Galveston, TX
113
Followers
237
Post
10K+
Views
ABOUT

With Galveston Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy