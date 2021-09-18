Top Galveston news stories

(GALVESTON, TX) What’s going on in Galveston? Here’s a roundup of the top stories in the area today.

Fall Migration Has Begun! Despite the fact it still feels like summer here, the birds know it’s fall and migration has already begun! It’s a great time to go birding, as both the variety of species and numbers of birds are increasing on a daily basis. Red-tailed Hawk Immature on Galveston Island Kristine Rivers. Read more

Judge denies state's request to temporarily stop Galveston ISD mask mandate A Galveston County judge Thursday denied an attempt by Attorney General Ken Paxton to stop Galveston ISD from requiring masks, according to a court document. Judge Kerry Neves ruled against Texas’ request for a temporary restraining order on mask mandates in the district. Read more

Galveston College extends remote learning through Oct. 8 The following message was sent today via email from President Myles Shelton to Galveston College students, faculty and staff:. As you are aware, Galveston College announced a shift to remote instruction for the first three weeks of classes of the fall 2021 semester because of a significant increase in the number of COVID-19 cases in Galveston County, the City of Galveston, and on the Galveston College campus. Since that time, COVID-19 cases in the United States have climbed back to levels not seen since last winter. Here in Galveston County, more students and staff members in our local school districts have tested positive for COVID-19 so far this semester than did during the entire first semester of 2020. Read more

