Kalispell, MT

What's up: Top news in Kalispell

Kalispell Dispatch
Kalispell Dispatch
 6 days ago

(KALISPELL, MT) Here are today’s top stories from the Kalispell area.

We've got you covered on the latest developments in your community.

Kalispell / dailyinterlake.com

Convicted rapist headed to prison after probation violations

Convicted rapist headed to prison after probation violations

Convicted rapist Kaleb James Arends had more than one opportunity at reform, but after his latest probation violation he will now spend time in prison. Arends, 21, of Kalispell, recently was sentenced to a 10-year term in the Montana Department of Corrections. Flathead County District Court Judge Heidi Ulbricht recommended Arends be placed in a Connections Corrections facility that offers programs designed to assist certain adult offenders in reforming their criminal behavior. Read more

Montana / flatheadbeacon.com

Gianforte Touts Montana's Business-Friendly Climate on Kalispell Visit

Gianforte Touts Montana’s Business-Friendly Climate on Kalispell Visit

At a Sept. 14 Kalispell Chamber of Commerce, Convention and Visitor Bureau luncheon at the Hilton Garden Inn, Gov. Greg Gianforte promoted Montana as a competitive business state while emphasizing its economic resiliency during the pandemic. Gianforte spoke following a visit with GL Solutions, a software company that recently relocated... Read more

great Gov. if our cities would of had to go through any more Democrat covid lockdowns there would be nothing left of Flathead. we are barely making it as it is.

Kalispell / youtube.com

2018 Honda Civic Great Falls, Missoula, Helena, Billings, Kalispell, MT JH561521H

2018 Honda Civic Great Falls, Missoula, Helena, Billings, Kalispell, MT JH561521H

Lunar Silver Metallic Used 2018 Honda Civic available in Great Falls, Montana at Lithia Honda Great Falls. Servicing the Missoula, Helena, Billings, Kalispell, MT area. http://www.greatfallshonda.com/all-inventory/index.htm?search=JH561521H 2018 Honda Civic LX CVT - Stock#: JH561521H - VIN#: 2HGFC2F55JH561521 http://www.greatfallshonda.com For more information on this vehicle and our full inventory, call us at (888) 460-8254 Lithia Honda Great Falls 4900 10th Ave S Great Falls MT 59405 Clean. Lunar Silver Metallic exterior and Black interior LX trim. EPA 40 MPG Hwy/31 MPG City! Bluetooth iPod/MP3 Input Back-Up Camera Non-Smoker vehicle. CLICK ME!======KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: Back-Up Camera iPod/MP3 Input Bluetooth MP3 Player Keyless Entry Child Safety Locks Steering Wheel Controls Electronic Stability Control. Honda LX with Lunar Silver Metallic exterior and Black interior features a 4 Cylinder Engine with 158 HP at 6500 RPM*. ======EXPERTS CONCLUDE: All around the Civics driving performance is top-notch with strong brakes and accurate steering. -Edmunds.com. Great Gas Mileage: 40 MPG Hwy. ======BUY FROM AN AWARD WINNING DEALER: Honda of Great Falls sells New Hondas and used cars trucks & SUVs of all makes and models in Great Falls MT. We have a strong and committed sales staff with many years of experience satisfying our customers needs. Feel free to browse our inventory online request more information about vehicles set up a test drive or inquire about financing! Price does not include title license or dealer doc fees. See dealer for details. 4 Cylinder Engine,4-Wheel ABS,4-Wheel Disc Brakes,A/C,Adjustable Steering Wheel,AM/FM Stereo,Auto-Off Headlights,Back-Up Camera,Bluetooth,Brake Assist,Bucket Seats,Child Safety Locks,Climate Control,Cloth Seats,Compact Spare Tire,Continuously Variable Trans,Cruise Control,Daytime Running Lights,Driver Air Bag,Driver Vanity Mirror,Electronic Stability Control,Front Floor Mats,Front Wheel Drive,Gasoline Fuel,Intermittent Wipers,iPod/MP3 Input,Keyless Entry,MP3 Player,Passenger Air Bag,Passenger Vanity Mirror,Power Door Locks,Power Driver Mirror,Power Steering,Power Windows,Rear Defrost,Rear Head Air Bag,Side Head Air Bag,Steel Wheels,Steering Wheel Controls,Tire Pressure Monitoring System,Tires - Front Performance,Tires - Rear Performance,Vehicle Anti-Theft System,Wheel Covers Read more

Flathead County / kbzk.com

Report details Flathead County COVID-19 hospitalizations

Report details Flathead County COVID-19 hospitalizations

The number of people hospitalized at Logan Health in Kalispell stands at 37 according to a report issued Wednesday. Read more

Kalispell, MT
With Kalispell Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

