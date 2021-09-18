What's up: Top news in Kalispell
Convicted rapist headed to prison after probation violations
Convicted rapist Kaleb James Arends had more than one opportunity at reform, but after his latest probation violation he will now spend time in prison. Arends, 21, of Kalispell, recently was sentenced to a 10-year term in the Montana Department of Corrections. Flathead County District Court Judge Heidi Ulbricht recommended Arends be placed in a Connections Corrections facility that offers programs designed to assist certain adult offenders in reforming their criminal behavior. Read more
Gianforte Touts Montana’s Business-Friendly Climate on Kalispell Visit
At a Sept. 14 Kalispell Chamber of Commerce, Convention and Visitor Bureau luncheon at the Hilton Garden Inn, Gov. Greg Gianforte promoted Montana as a competitive business state while emphasizing its economic resiliency during the pandemic. Gianforte spoke following a visit with GL Solutions, a software company that recently relocated... Read more
Report details Flathead County COVID-19 hospitalizations
The number of people hospitalized at Logan Health in Kalispell stands at 37 according to a report issued Wednesday. Read more