What's up: Leading stories in Beaufort

Used 2021 Chevrolet Camaro Beaufort, SC #M0124052

https://www.vadenofbeaufort.com/ Call or visit for a test drive of this vehicle today! Phone: (843) 666-8372 Year: 2021 Make: Chevrolet Model: Camaro Trim: LT1 Engine: 8 6.2L Transmission: Automatic Color: Wild Cherry Tintcoat Interior: Jet Black Mileage: 5221 Stock #: M0124052 VIN: 1G1FF1R75M0124052 CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. WWW.VADENOFBEAUFORT.COM, BLUETOOTH, REMAINDER OF FACTORY WARRANTY, SIRIUS RADIO, REMOTE KEYLESS ENTRY, LOCAL TRADE IN, MEMORY PACKAGE, NEW TIRES, SOUND PACKAGE - SIRIUS XM SATELLITE RADIO, ONE OWNER, CLEAN CARFAX, LOW LOW MILES, EXTRA CLEAN, ONE YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!. 2021 Chevrolet Camaro LT1 Address: 103 Robert Smalls Parkway Beaufort, SC 29906