Beaufort, SC

What's up: Leading stories in Beaufort

Beaufort Voice
 6 days ago

(BEAUFORT, SC) Here are today's top stories from the Beaufort area.

Beaufort / youtube.com

Beaufort High Morning News Sept 16

The Beaufort High School Morning News for Thursday, September 16, 2021. Read more

Beaufort / walterborolive.com

Lady Hawk Volleyball falls to Beaufort Academy

The Colleton Prep Lady Hawk Volleyball team dropped to 2-4 on the season after a hard-fought loss to Beaufort Academy in a home game, played on Thursday, September 9th. The Lady Hawks rebounded after losing the first two sets (26-24, 25-14) to come back and earn wins in the next two sets (25-22, 25-22). Colleton Prep forced a tiebreaker but would fall 15-10. Read more

Beaufort / youtube.com

Used 2021 Chevrolet Camaro Beaufort, SC #M0124052

https://www.vadenofbeaufort.com/ Call or visit for a test drive of this vehicle today! Phone: (843) 666-8372 Year: 2021 Make: Chevrolet Model: Camaro Trim: LT1 Engine: 8 6.2L Transmission: Automatic Color: Wild Cherry Tintcoat Interior: Jet Black Mileage: 5221 Stock #: M0124052 VIN: 1G1FF1R75M0124052 CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. WWW.VADENOFBEAUFORT.COM, BLUETOOTH, REMAINDER OF FACTORY WARRANTY, SIRIUS RADIO, REMOTE KEYLESS ENTRY, LOCAL TRADE IN, MEMORY PACKAGE, NEW TIRES, SOUND PACKAGE - SIRIUS XM SATELLITE RADIO, ONE OWNER, CLEAN CARFAX, LOW LOW MILES, EXTRA CLEAN, ONE YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!. 2021 Chevrolet Camaro LT1 The Vaden Way is something that has been cultivated over 50 years in business. It began under founder, Dan Vaden, whose philosophy was to treat our customers well and was often heard saying, "The customer signs our pay checks". The legacy continues under his daughter, Jane Vaden Thacher. Through her leadership, it has grown into a standard of excellence for meeting and exceeding every customer's expectation and bent on these three pillars: Trust, Honesty and Truth. For Vaden employees, it's about being part of a family environment regardless of our company size. We are an amalgam of varying skillsets, beliefs and backgrounds and despite our differences, remain committed to each other and to our customers. Vaden wants to earn your loyalty for a lifetime...That's the Vaden Way. Address: 103 Robert Smalls Parkway Beaufort, SC 29906 Read more

Beaufort / cityofbeaufort.org

City selects company to restore windows at Carnegie Library building

BEAUFORT, S.C. (Sept. 16, 2021) – The City of Beaufort has selected Shenandoah Restorations of Irmo, S.C., to restore the 29 windows in the historic Carnegie Library building in downtown Beaufort. Several of the windows were damaged by Hurricanes Matthew and Irma. In July 2020, the City was awarded a... Read more

Beaufort, SC
ABOUT

With Beaufort Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

