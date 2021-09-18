What's up: Leading stories in Beaufort
(BEAUFORT, SC) Here are today’s top stories from the Beaufort area.
Beaufort High Morning News Sept 16
The Beaufort High School Morning News for Thursday, September 16, 2021. Read more
Lady Hawk Volleyball falls to Beaufort Academy
The Colleton Prep Lady Hawk Volleyball team dropped to 2-4 on the season after a hard-fought loss to Beaufort Academy in a home game, played on Thursday, September 9th. The Lady Hawks rebounded after losing the first two sets (26-24, 25-14) to come back and earn wins in the next two sets (25-22, 25-22). Colleton Prep forced a tiebreaker but would fall 15-10. Read more
City selects company to restore windows at Carnegie Library building
BEAUFORT, S.C. (Sept. 16, 2021) – The City of Beaufort has selected Shenandoah Restorations of Irmo, S.C., to restore the 29 windows in the historic Carnegie Library building in downtown Beaufort. Several of the windows were damaged by Hurricanes Matthew and Irma. In July 2020, the City was awarded a... Read more
