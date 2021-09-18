What's up: Leading stories in Fort Walton Beach
Divers spearheading fight against invasive lionfish
The northwest Florida area has been identified as having the highest concentration of invasive lionfish in the world. Lionfish pose a significant threat to our native wildlife and habitat with spearfishing the primary means of control. Lionfish tournaments are one way to increase harvest of these invaders and help keep populations down. Not only that, but lionfish are a delicious tasting fish and tournaments help supply the local seafood markets with this unique offering. Read more
oh but they are so good to eat 🙂🙂🙂 ain't that what you were saying not to long ago
Health advisories issued for Cinco Bayou and Boggy Bayou in Fort Walton Beach
FORT WALTON BEACH, (WKRG) — The Florida Department of Health in Okaloosa County (DOH-Okaloosa) issued a health advisory on Sept. 16 for Cinco Bayou and Boggy Bayou, due to wastewater releases. In Cinco bayou, the advisory also applies to the area of Snapper Cove around Monahan Drive. The advisories for... Read more
This is a regular occurrence! How many times does this have to happen before it's recognized as dumping. A citizen would be fined by the county. Why can't the citizens fine the county for their illegal dumping of sewage into our waterways... 🤔
Inaugural 40 Under 40 top young leaders named
FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. — United Way Emerald Coast’s (UWEC) Emerging Leaders is pleased to announce the inaugural class of “40 Under 40” honorees, presented by Step One Automotive Group. The award seeks to recognize Okaloosa and Walton counties’ top young leaders excelling in their workplaces and making a difference... Read more
1115 Pineview Blvd Fort Walton Beach, FL | ColdwellBankerHomes.com
1115 Pineview Blvd, Fort Walton Beach, FL Map it at https://www.google.com/maps/place/1115+Pineview+Blvd,+Fort+Walton+Beach,+FL ColdwellBankerHomes.com Nathan Page - Coldwell Banker | 850.792.8899 Centrally located between Hurlburt and Eglin on a quiet cul-de-sac, this home is for you if you like an open concept design, large closets, plenty of storage and a fenced landscaped yard. Youll find an open kitchen with a breakfast bar, dining area, tray ceiling in the living room and elegant crown Read more