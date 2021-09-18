My Hero Academia Reveals Shigaraki's Surprising New Power
My Hero Academia revealed a surprising new power in Tomura Shigaraki's arsenal with the newest episode of the series! Season 5 of the series has seen Shigaraki and the League of Villains challenged in a much different way than ever before as a villainous new group wanted to take them out of the running. But as the fight continued with the Meta Liberation Army, the League began to evolve in different ways and grew to new levels of power. This naturally includes Shigaraki himself, and the newest episode revealed a surprising new power that he'll now have at his disposal.comicbook.com
