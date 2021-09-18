What's up: Top news in Sierra Vista
(SIERRA VISTA, AZ) What’s going on in Sierra Vista? Here’s a roundup of the top stories in the area today.
Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Sierra Vista area, click here.
Young Colts volleyball team falls to Rincon/University 3-0
SIERRA VISTA — It was another unfortunate match for the Buena High volleyball team, falling to Tucson Rincon/University 3-0 on Tuesday, Sept. 14. Rincon controlled the match from start to finish, defeating the Colts 25-9, 25-15 and 25-23. With the loss, the Colts fell to 1-4. “I think during the... Read more
Church gives new life to community and old building
SIERRA VISTA — It’s taken more than $50,000, 15 months and a lot of prayer, but on Thursday the leaders of the New Jerusalem Community Church will proudly open the doors of the their new Fellowship Center to the public. The 4,500-square-foot facility really is meant for public use, regardless... Read more
Loc Retwist and Style in Tucson and Sierra Vista
Local veterans receive quilts to honor service
Veterans Kiven Hardison, Beny Neff and Eric Arvizu of Sierra Vista were presented quilts from local volunteers of the Quilts of Valor Foundation. Others receiving the quilts last month include Cary Luse, Tim Kirk and Hank Diaz. The Quilts of Valor Foundation is a non-profit group of quilters from all across the U.S. Read more
Comments / 0