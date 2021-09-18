CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sierra Vista, AZ

What's up: Top news in Sierra Vista

Sierra Vista Journal
Sierra Vista Journal
 6 days ago

(SIERRA VISTA, AZ) What’s going on in Sierra Vista? Here’s a roundup of the top stories in the area today.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Sierra Vista area, click here.

Sierra Vista / myheraldreview.com

Young Colts volleyball team falls to Rincon/University 3-0

SIERRA VISTA — It was another unfortunate match for the Buena High volleyball team, falling to Tucson Rincon/University 3-0 on Tuesday, Sept. 14. Rincon controlled the match from start to finish, defeating the Colts 25-9, 25-15 and 25-23. With the loss, the Colts fell to 1-4. “I think during the... Read more

Sierra Vista / myheraldreview.com

Church gives new life to community and old building

SIERRA VISTA — It’s taken more than $50,000, 15 months and a lot of prayer, but on Thursday the leaders of the New Jerusalem Community Church will proudly open the doors of the their new Fellowship Center to the public. The 4,500-square-foot facility really is meant for public use, regardless... Read more

Tucson / youtube.com

Loc Retwist and Style in Tucson and Sierra Vista

Sierra Vista / myheraldreview.com

Local veterans receive quilts to honor service

Veterans Kiven Hardison, Beny Neff and Eric Arvizu of Sierra Vista were presented quilts from local volunteers of the Quilts of Valor Foundation. Others receiving the quilts last month include Cary Luse, Tim Kirk and Hank Diaz. The Quilts of Valor Foundation is a non-profit group of quilters from all across the U.S. Read more

NBC News

Covid booster shots are rolling out. What does that mean for you?

Health care workers, teachers and other essential personnel have been among the hardest hit by Covid-19 and should qualify for a vaccine booster shot — despite a lack of robust evidence that they need a third dose to protect them against severe disease, the head of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Friday.
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS News

Kamala Harris' appearance on "The View" delayed by co-hosts' positive COVID-19 tests

Vice President Kamala Harris' appearance on ABC's "The View" Friday morning was delayed when two of the show's co-hosts tested positive for COVID-19 shortly before the interview. "The View's" Joy Behar told viewers Friday that her co-hosts Sunny Hostin and Ana Navarro, both fully vaccinated against COVID-19, contracted "breakthrough" infections....
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

China's top regulators ban crypto trading and mining, sending bitcoin tumbling

SHANGHAI/LONDON, Sept 24 (Reuters) - China's most powerful regulators on Friday intensified a crackdown on cryptocurrencies with a blanket ban on all crypto transactions and mining, hitting bitcoin and other major coins and pressuring crypto and blockchain-related stocks. Ten agencies, including the central bank, financial, securities and foreign exchange regulators,...
MARKETS
Arizona Government
Reuters

U.S. House passes abortion rights bill, outlook poor in Senate

WASHINGTON, Sept 24 (Reuters) - The U.S. House of Representatives approved legislation on Friday to protect abortion services against growing Republican-backed state restrictions, including a Texas law that imposes a near-total ban on abortion, but the bill is unlikely to pass the Senate. The Democratic-controlled House voted 218-211 largely along...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Hill

Grassley announces reelection bid

Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) on Friday announced that he's running for reelection in 2022, seeking an eighth term in the upper chamber. Grassley made the announcement on Twitter at 4 a.m., with a GIF of him going out for a morning run. "It’s 4 a.m. in Iowa so I’m running....
CONGRESS & COURTS
NBC News

Jan. 6 committee subpoenas Trump aides, allies to testify

A congressional committee investigating the deadly Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol issued subpoenas to some of former President Donald Trump's closest advisers. The committee subpoenaed former White House strategist Steve Bannon, former White House chief of Staff Mark Meadows, former social media director Dan Scavino and the former chief of staff to Trump's Defense secretary, Kashyap Patel.
POTUS
Reuters

U.S. border camp closed, Haitians there face mixed fates

DEL RIO, Texas, Sept 24 (Reuters) - An impromptu border camp that roiled U.S. politics was emptied of thousands of Haitian migrants by Friday, with most remaining in the United States for now and others expelled on deportation flights or returned to Mexico. Reuters witnesses said the shanty town-like jumble...
IMMIGRATION
