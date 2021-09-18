News wrap: Top stories in Crossville

(CROSSVILLE, TN) What’s going on in Crossville? Here’s a roundup of the top stories in the area today.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Crossville area, click here.

Phyllis Elaine Davis, 72 A Celebration of Life will be held for Phyllis Elaine Davis, Age 72, of Crossville, TN, on Sunday, September 26, 2021 at 12:30 PM. Survivors: Husband- Steve Davis; Sisters- Cheryl Hutton (Husband Rod) and Lori Stewart (Husband Robert); Niece – Jenny Mendez (Husband Tino); Great Niece- Kayla Ling; Great Nephews – Brandon, Israel, and Manny Mendez, along with her beloved dog Vanna. In Lieu of flowers please feel free to send a gift to Simple Life Church, Focus of Cumberland County Animal Safety or Caris Hospice. Read more

Roland Paul French, 73 No Funeral Services are scheduled at this time for Roland Paul French, age 73, of Crossville, TN, who passed away on Sunday, September 12, 2021 at Cumberland Medical Center. Survivors: Wife – Gloria French; Sons – Brandon Paul French and Alexzander Paul French. Read more

Christina M. Amaral, 65 No Funeral Services are scheduled at this time for Christina M. Amaral, age 65, of Crossville, TN, who passed away on Saturday, September 11, 2021 at Cumberland Medical Center. Survivors: Husband – Mark Amaral; Daughters – Allison Steele (Jason) and Rachael Hicks (Justin). Family requests donations to St. Jude Children’s Hospital. Read more

