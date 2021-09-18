CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crossville, TN

News wrap: Top stories in Crossville

Crossville Daily
Crossville Daily
 6 days ago

(CROSSVILLE, TN) What’s going on in Crossville? Here’s a roundup of the top stories in the area today.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Crossville area, click here.

Crossville / 1057news.com

Phyllis Elaine Davis, 72

Phyllis Elaine Davis, 72

A Celebration of Life will be held for Phyllis Elaine Davis, Age 72, of Crossville, TN, on Sunday, September 26, 2021 at 12:30 PM. Survivors: Husband- Steve Davis; Sisters- Cheryl Hutton (Husband Rod) and Lori Stewart (Husband Robert); Niece – Jenny Mendez (Husband Tino); Great Niece- Kayla Ling; Great Nephews – Brandon, Israel, and Manny Mendez, along with her beloved dog Vanna. In Lieu of flowers please feel free to send a gift to Simple Life Church, Focus of Cumberland County Animal Safety or Caris Hospice. Read more

Crossville / 1057news.com

Roland Paul French, 73

Roland Paul French, 73

No Funeral Services are scheduled at this time for Roland Paul French, age 73, of Crossville, TN, who passed away on Sunday, September 12, 2021 at Cumberland Medical Center. Survivors: Wife – Gloria French; Sons – Brandon Paul French and Alexzander Paul French. Read more

Crossville / 1057news.com

Christina M. Amaral, 65

Christina M. Amaral, 65

No Funeral Services are scheduled at this time for Christina M. Amaral, age 65, of Crossville, TN, who passed away on Saturday, September 11, 2021 at Cumberland Medical Center. Survivors: Husband – Mark Amaral; Daughters – Allison Steele (Jason) and Rachael Hicks (Justin). Family requests donations to St. Jude Children’s Hospital. Read more

Crossville / 1057news.com

Patsy Ruth Sherrill, 61

Patsy Ruth Sherrill, 61

Memorial Services for Patsy Ruth Sherrill, age 61, of Crossville, TN, who passed away on September 11, 2021 will be held on Thursday, September 16, 2021 at 7:00 PM at the Chapel at Bilbrey Funeral Home. Family will receive friends from 5:00 to 7:00 PM prior to the funeral. Survivors: Husband – Robert “Sammy” Sherrill; Sons – Travis Davidson and Seth Sherrill; Stepson – Brian Sherrill; Daughter in Law – Ashley Davidson; Grandchildren- Kaitlyn Grace Davidson and Eliza Mae Davidson; Great Grandchildren – Oaklynn Dalie Heral and Gracelynn Michelle Heral; Brother – Eddie Davidson; Sisters – Jeanette Parsons and Diane Kinsland. Read more

