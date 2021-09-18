What's up: Leading stories in Sebring
160 Lake Drive Boulevard Sebring, FL 33875
160 Lake Drive Boulevard Sebring, FL 33875

Dawn Dell - Sebring Office 3 beds 3 baths
Cornelius F. Roche Sr.
Cornelius F. Roche Sr., 92, passed away on Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in Sebring, Florida. He was born Oct. 31, 1928, in Baltimore, Maryland to Dennis F. and Mildred E. (Mitchell) Roche. Cornelius worked as a production manager for General Motors, attended Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church, was a member of the Knights of Columbus 4th Degree and has been a resident of Sebring for more than 20 years. Read more
Vandalism challenge strikes Highlands School District
SEBRING — As the School Board of Highlands County hopes to inspire and teach “tomorrow’s leaders,” a few students are followers of a social media challenge that involves vandalizing their school. After a couple of days of bathrooms being vandalized at Sebring High School, and repeated warnings to students to... Read more
