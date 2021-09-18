What's up: Leading stories in Sebring

(SEBRING, FL) What’s going on in Sebring? Here’s a roundup of the top stories in the area today.

160 Lake Drive Boulevard Sebring, FL 33875 Dawn Dell - Sebring Office 3 beds 3 baths For more information: http://www.bhhsfloridaproperties.com/mls=JCR282739?s=ImprevFeed Published on: September 16, 2021 Read more

Cornelius F. Roche Sr. Cornelius F. Roche Sr., 92, passed away on Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in Sebring, Florida. He was born Oct. 31, 1928, in Baltimore, Maryland to Dennis F. and Mildred E. (Mitchell) Roche. Cornelius worked as a production manager for General Motors, attended Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church, was a member of the Knights of Columbus 4th Degree and has been a resident of Sebring for more than 20 years. Read more

