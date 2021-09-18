Pine Bluff news digest: Top stories today
(PINE BLUFF, AR) What’s going on in Pine Bluff? Here’s a roundup of the top stories in the area today.
We’ve got you covered on the latest developments in your community. For more stories like these, click here.
Top stars, best performances in Week 3 of Arkansas high school football
Listed below are some of the top stars and best performances of Week 3. If you know of a top star we should include, please let us know in the comments. The senior rushed 18 times for 239 yards and 3 TDs in the War Eagles’ 28-27 loss to Alma. Read more
Beautification group is on the chopping block
Clean and Beautiful Commission director Kelly Kennedy pleaded her case this week to the city's Public Works Committee members explaining why the organization was vital to the community, but some committee members and Mayor Shirley Washington said she didn't see the benefits. Earlier this month, committee and City Council member... Read more
Sheriff Woods and Dr. Bloomberg discuss fight at Pine Bluff High
A large fight on the campus of Pine Bluff High School last week resulted in multiple arrests as Pine Bluff Police and Jefferson County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the scene. On Tuesday, Jefferson County Sheriff Lafayette Woods Jr. and Dr. Steven Bloomberg, president of Southeast Arkansas College, appeared on the... Read more
Session on safety fails to draw young people
The Fourth Ward was the latest stop Tuesday evening in the United Citizens of Pine Bluff series of town hall-style meetings following up on the Public Safety Survey. The community turnout wasn't as expected with only about a dozen in attendance including the organizers of the event. Held at Pine... Read more
Comments / 0