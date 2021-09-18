Salina news digest: Top stories today

(SALINA, KS) The news in Salina never sleeps, and we’ve got you covered with daily updates.

Feedback: Bygone Record Store Still Echoes in Heart of Kansas SALINA, Kansas – Every year, retailers face a dreaded task: inventory. At the House of Sight and Sound in Salina, though, this was a hallowed time. Loyal customers would flock to help count records, CDs and packages of incense. It wasn’t considered tedious work so much as an opportunity for... Read more

Man arrested after alleged battery of two women south of Salina A man was arrested after two women were allegedly battered at a residence just south of Salina early Thursday afternoon. Saline County Undersheriff Brent Melander said this morning that deputies were sent to a residence in the 400 block of E. Water Well Road at 12:15 p.m. Thursday for the report of a disturbance. When they arrived, they discovered that the 45-year-old female victim was at the nearby business from where she called in the incident. Read more

After cross-town game, Salina South and Central soccer teams look for improvement against next opponents Salina Central and Salina South's soccer teams are trying to figure things out through a tough stretch to the start of the season. Entering Tuesday's Salina Showdown with only one victory between them, a win for either team could provide a needed boost of confidence heading into the remainder of the season. With a win already under its belt, it was South that prevailed, 4-1, against the Central Mustangs at Salina Stadium. Read more

