CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Salina, KS

Salina news digest: Top stories today

Salina News Alert
Salina News Alert
 6 days ago

(SALINA, KS) The news in Salina never sleeps, and we’ve got you covered with daily updates.

We’ve got you covered on the latest developments in your community. For more stories like these, click here.

LOCAL PICKLOCAL PICK
Kansas / flatlandkc.org

Feedback: Bygone Record Store Still Echoes in Heart of Kansas

Feedback: Bygone Record Store Still Echoes in Heart of Kansas

SALINA, Kansas – Every year, retailers face a dreaded task: inventory. At the House of Sight and Sound in Salina, though, this was a hallowed time. Loyal customers would flock to help count records, CDs and packages of incense. It wasn’t considered tedious work so much as an opportunity for... Read more

LOCAL FAVORITELOCAL FAVORITE
Salina / salinapost.com

Man arrested after alleged battery of two women south of Salina

Man arrested after alleged battery of two women south of Salina

A man was arrested after two women were allegedly battered at a residence just south of Salina early Thursday afternoon. Saline County Undersheriff Brent Melander said this morning that deputies were sent to a residence in the 400 block of E. Water Well Road at 12:15 p.m. Thursday for the report of a disturbance. When they arrived, they discovered that the 45-year-old female victim was at the nearby business from where she called in the incident. Read more

TRENDING NOWTRENDING NOW
Salina / salina.com

After cross-town game, Salina South and Central soccer teams look for improvement against next opponents

After cross-town game, Salina South and Central soccer teams look for improvement against next opponents

Salina Central and Salina South's soccer teams are trying to figure things out through a tough stretch to the start of the season. Entering Tuesday's Salina Showdown with only one victory between them, a win for either team could provide a needed boost of confidence heading into the remainder of the season. With a win already under its belt, it was South that prevailed, 4-1, against the Central Mustangs at Salina Stadium. Read more

LOCAL HEADLINELOCAL HEADLINE
Kansas / ksal.com

KSU Salina Launches New Degree Option

KSU Salina Launches New Degree Option

Industry demand for workers skilled in machine learning and autonomous systems is behind the newest bachelor’s degree option from Kansas State University Salina Aerospace and Technology Campus. This program is one of just a few offered in the United States and the only one in Kansas. Autonomous systems and machine... Read more

Comments / 0

Related
NBC News

Covid booster shots are rolling out. What does that mean for you?

Health care workers, teachers and other essential personnel have been among the hardest hit by Covid-19 and should qualify for a vaccine booster shot — despite a lack of robust evidence that they need a third dose to protect them against severe disease, the head of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Friday.
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS News

Kamala Harris' appearance on "The View" delayed by co-hosts' positive COVID-19 tests

Vice President Kamala Harris' appearance on ABC's "The View" Friday morning was delayed when two of the show's co-hosts tested positive for COVID-19 shortly before the interview. "The View's" Joy Behar told viewers Friday that her co-hosts Sunny Hostin and Ana Navarro, both fully vaccinated against COVID-19, contracted "breakthrough" infections....
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

China's top regulators ban crypto trading and mining, sending bitcoin tumbling

SHANGHAI/LONDON, Sept 24 (Reuters) - China's most powerful regulators on Friday intensified a crackdown on cryptocurrencies with a blanket ban on all crypto transactions and mining, hitting bitcoin and other major coins and pressuring crypto and blockchain-related stocks. Ten agencies, including the central bank, financial, securities and foreign exchange regulators,...
MARKETS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kansas Government
Salina, KS
Government
City
Salina, KS
Reuters

U.S. House passes abortion rights bill, outlook poor in Senate

WASHINGTON, Sept 24 (Reuters) - The U.S. House of Representatives approved legislation on Friday to protect abortion services against growing Republican-backed state restrictions, including a Texas law that imposes a near-total ban on abortion, but the bill is unlikely to pass the Senate. The Democratic-controlled House voted 218-211 largely along...
U.S. POLITICS
The Hill

Grassley announces reelection bid

Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) on Friday announced that he's running for reelection in 2022, seeking an eighth term in the upper chamber. Grassley made the announcement on Twitter at 4 a.m., with a GIF of him going out for a morning run. "It’s 4 a.m. in Iowa so I’m running....
CONGRESS & COURTS
NBC News

Jan. 6 committee subpoenas Trump aides, allies to testify

A congressional committee investigating the deadly Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol issued subpoenas to some of former President Donald Trump's closest advisers. The committee subpoenaed former White House strategist Steve Bannon, former White House chief of Staff Mark Meadows, former social media director Dan Scavino and the former chief of staff to Trump's Defense secretary, Kashyap Patel.
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
Reuters

U.S. border camp closed, Haitians there face mixed fates

DEL RIO, Texas, Sept 24 (Reuters) - An impromptu border camp that roiled U.S. politics was emptied of thousands of Haitian migrants by Friday, with most remaining in the United States for now and others expelled on deportation flights or returned to Mexico. Reuters witnesses said the shanty town-like jumble...
IMMIGRATION
Salina News Alert

Salina News Alert

Salina, KS
97
Followers
256
Post
10K+
Views
ABOUT

With Salina News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy