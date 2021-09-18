Salina news digest: Top stories today
Feedback: Bygone Record Store Still Echoes in Heart of Kansas
SALINA, Kansas – Every year, retailers face a dreaded task: inventory. At the House of Sight and Sound in Salina, though, this was a hallowed time. Loyal customers would flock to help count records, CDs and packages of incense. It wasn’t considered tedious work so much as an opportunity for... Read more
Man arrested after alleged battery of two women south of Salina
A man was arrested after two women were allegedly battered at a residence just south of Salina early Thursday afternoon. Saline County Undersheriff Brent Melander said this morning that deputies were sent to a residence in the 400 block of E. Water Well Road at 12:15 p.m. Thursday for the report of a disturbance. When they arrived, they discovered that the 45-year-old female victim was at the nearby business from where she called in the incident. Read more
After cross-town game, Salina South and Central soccer teams look for improvement against next opponents
Salina Central and Salina South's soccer teams are trying to figure things out through a tough stretch to the start of the season. Entering Tuesday's Salina Showdown with only one victory between them, a win for either team could provide a needed boost of confidence heading into the remainder of the season. With a win already under its belt, it was South that prevailed, 4-1, against the Central Mustangs at Salina Stadium. Read more
KSU Salina Launches New Degree Option
Industry demand for workers skilled in machine learning and autonomous systems is behind the newest bachelor’s degree option from Kansas State University Salina Aerospace and Technology Campus. This program is one of just a few offered in the United States and the only one in Kansas. Autonomous systems and machine... Read more
