What's up: Top news in Klamath Falls

 6 days ago

(KLAMATH FALLS, OR) The news in Klamath Falls never sleeps, and we’ve got you covered with daily updates.

Catch up on what's trending in your community.

Klamath Falls

Former Klamath Falls Official Calls Out City For Ending Equity Group

Former Klamath Falls Official Calls Out City For Ending Equity Group

The city’s former liaison to the task force – former assistant to the city manager Eric Osterberg – has criticized the decision, saying failing to continue the task force’s work will make it harder to make needed changes in Klamath Falls. Osterberg, who is Black, is calling out the move... Read more

Why is he trying to say what should happen here. He's the one that ran off. If we all were to tell about all the injustices brought upon us in our lifetimes, there wouldn't be enough paper to put it on. Be a good person, do what's right and you'll be alright.

Perhaps because while individual racism does exist here but, systemic racism does not. There will always be bigotry in one form or another. Racism is not confined to "white" people. All races have bigots among them.

Klamath Falls

Over 50,000 illegal marijuana plants destroyed

Over 50,000 illegal marijuana plants destroyed

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. - On September 14, 2021, Basin Interagency Narcotics Enforcement Team (BINET) obtained a search warrant on an enormous illegal marijuana growing operation near Philpott Lane in Bonanza, Oregon. The search warrant was served by the Oregon State Police (OSP) SWAT team, BINET, OSP Southwest Region Drug Enforcement Team, the Klamath Falls Police Department, and the Klamath County Sheriff’s Office. Read more

Klamath Falls

Pickleballers teach EagleRidge students the game

Pickleballers teach EagleRidge students the game

"The game is the game. The game is fun. You can travel anywhere in the country with it and pick up a paddle and show up and people are gonna welcome you in and play," said Bill Kuerz, the president of the Klamath Basin Pickleball Association and volunteer instructor teaching the basics of the sport to a group of EagleRidge High School students. Read more

Klamath Falls

OnTime Pack N Ship, On Time and Packed Right!

OnTime Pack N Ship, On Time and Packed Right!

OnTime Pack and Ship located at 1775 Washburn Way, Klamath Falls OR is the go-to resource for packing, shipping, printing and business service needs of the residents and businesses of Klamath Falls, OR. Our team of dedicated, professionally trained experts understands the meaning of Super-Star Customer Care—we focus on saving you time and money by ensuring you get the right products and services at the right price—in a single, quick visit. Read more

With Klamath Falls News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

