What's up: Top news in Klamath Falls

Former Klamath Falls Official Calls Out City For Ending Equity Group
The city’s former liaison to the task force – former assistant to the city manager Eric Osterberg – has criticized the decision, saying failing to continue the task force’s work will make it harder to make needed changes in Klamath Falls. Osterberg, who is Black, is calling out the move... Read more
Why is he trying to say what should happen here. He's the one that ran off. If we all were to tell about all the injustices brought upon us in our lifetimes, there wouldn't be enough paper to put it on. Be a good person, do what's right and you'll be alright.
3 likes
Perhaps because while individual racism does exist here but, systemic racism does not. There will always be bigotry in one form or another. Racism is not confined to "white" people. All races have bigots among them.
2 likes
Over 50,000 illegal marijuana plants destroyed
KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. - On September 14, 2021, Basin Interagency Narcotics Enforcement Team (BINET) obtained a search warrant on an enormous illegal marijuana growing operation near Philpott Lane in Bonanza, Oregon. The search warrant was served by the Oregon State Police (OSP) SWAT team, BINET, OSP Southwest Region Drug Enforcement Team, the Klamath Falls Police Department, and the Klamath County Sheriff’s Office. Read more
Pickleballers teach EagleRidge students the game
"The game is the game. The game is fun. You can travel anywhere in the country with it and pick up a paddle and show up and people are gonna welcome you in and play," said Bill Kuerz, the president of the Klamath Basin Pickleball Association and volunteer instructor teaching the basics of the sport to a group of EagleRidge High School students. Read more
