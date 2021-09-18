Twin Falls news wrap: What’s trending

Twin Falls Man Files COVID Lawsuit Against Governor of Idaho

This is a unique way to demonstrate against state government. A member of my radio audience has filed a suit in small claims court against Governor Brad Little and St. Luke’s Magic Valley. As some of you know, the Governor is showering the hospital with some of the COVID relief money supplied by the federal government. Dollars you’ll need to cover with taxes. The Governor is also using National Guard troops to assist the supposedly overwhelmed hospitals in Idaho. Calling out the Guard has a monetary cost. Read more