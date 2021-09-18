CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Twin Falls, ID

Twin Falls news wrap: What’s trending

 6 days ago

(TWIN FALLS, ID) Here are today’s top stories from the Twin Falls area.

We’ve got you covered on the latest developments in your community. For more stories like these, click here.

Apparent suicide at Idaho State Correctional Center, IDOC says

BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —The Idaho Department of Corrections is investigating an apparent suicide of one of their inmates. On Thursday morning, IDOC staff found a 38-year-old man hanging in his cell. They tried to resuscitate him and called paramedics, but the man was declared dead shortly afterward. Read more

Twin Falls Man Files COVID Lawsuit Against Governor of Idaho

This is a unique way to demonstrate against state government. A member of my radio audience has filed a suit in small claims court against Governor Brad Little and St. Luke’s Magic Valley. As some of you know, the Governor is showering the hospital with some of the COVID relief money supplied by the federal government. Dollars you’ll need to cover with taxes. The Governor is also using National Guard troops to assist the supposedly overwhelmed hospitals in Idaho. Calling out the Guard has a monetary cost. Read more

Submit Your Art to be Featured as New Card Design at Twin Falls Library

I have to make a confession before I get too far into this story: I don't actually have a Twin Falls Public Library card. I know, it's terrible. But there's still hope for me since September is National Library Card Sign Up Month. I can still get my library card and celebrate, and I'm not one to turn down a celebration. Read more

BLM seeking public comment on Lava Ridge Wind Project

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A wind turbine project in Southern Idaho has drawn a lot of attention from people for, or against, the construction of up to 400 wind turbines along Lava Ridge. Following multiple public comment events, the Bureau of Land Management is extending its deadline for comment... Read more

U.S. House passes abortion rights bill, outlook poor in Senate

WASHINGTON, Sept 24 (Reuters) - The U.S. House of Representatives approved legislation on Friday to protect abortion services against growing Republican-backed state restrictions, including a Texas law that imposes a near-total ban on abortion, but the bill is unlikely to pass the Senate. The Democratic-controlled House voted 218-211 largely along...
Grassley announces reelection bid

Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) on Friday announced that he's running for reelection in 2022, seeking an eighth term in the upper chamber. Grassley made the announcement on Twitter at 4 a.m., with a GIF of him going out for a morning run. "It’s 4 a.m. in Iowa so I’m running....
Jan. 6 committee subpoenas Trump aides, allies to testify

A congressional committee investigating the deadly Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol issued subpoenas to some of former President Donald Trump's closest advisers. The committee subpoenaed former White House strategist Steve Bannon, former White House chief of Staff Mark Meadows, former social media director Dan Scavino and the former chief of staff to Trump's Defense secretary, Kashyap Patel.
With Twin Falls Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

