Twin Falls news wrap: What’s trending

Apparent suicide at Idaho State Correctional Center, IDOC says
BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —The Idaho Department of Corrections is investigating an apparent suicide of one of their inmates. On Thursday morning, IDOC staff found a 38-year-old man hanging in his cell. They tried to resuscitate him and called paramedics, but the man was declared dead shortly afterward. Read more
Twin Falls Man Files COVID Lawsuit Against Governor of Idaho
This is a unique way to demonstrate against state government. A member of my radio audience has filed a suit in small claims court against Governor Brad Little and St. Luke’s Magic Valley. As some of you know, the Governor is showering the hospital with some of the COVID relief money supplied by the federal government. Dollars you’ll need to cover with taxes. The Governor is also using National Guard troops to assist the supposedly overwhelmed hospitals in Idaho. Calling out the Guard has a monetary cost. Read more
Submit Your Art to be Featured as New Card Design at Twin Falls Library
I have to make a confession before I get too far into this story: I don't actually have a Twin Falls Public Library card. I know, it's terrible. But there's still hope for me since September is National Library Card Sign Up Month. I can still get my library card and celebrate, and I'm not one to turn down a celebration. Read more
BLM seeking public comment on Lava Ridge Wind Project
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A wind turbine project in Southern Idaho has drawn a lot of attention from people for, or against, the construction of up to 400 wind turbines along Lava Ridge. Following multiple public comment events, the Bureau of Land Management is extending its deadline for comment... Read more
