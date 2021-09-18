Trending news headlines in Princeton

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
 6 days ago

(PRINCETON, NJ) What’s going on in Princeton? Here’s a roundup of the top stories in the area today.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Princeton area, click here.

Princeton / tampafp.com

Princeton University this year forced incoming freshmen to endure an hourlong video in which the vaunted Ivy League school unloads a heavy dose of liberal white guilt, under the guise of promoting “anti-racism.”. The video purports to inform students about how “systemic racism” has affected Princeton, both in the past... Read more

Comments
avatar

LMAO!! Boy, white people can't handle the truth coming out!! That's a sign that you're scared of the truth because it doesn't fit your narrative!! Get over it!

2 likes 10 dislikes 16 replies

avatar

thank you to the 2 professors with a brain and a set of balls to speak out against this anti-white racism being spewed by so called beacons of higher education

31 likes 1 dislike

New Jersey / 1057thehawk.com

New Jersey colleges and universities make up a little more than 2% of The Princeton Review's latest edition of the best higher-ed institutions in the country. The Best 387 Colleges, available in book form but also free online, includes nine right here in the Garden State. The 2022 version is... Read more

Princeton / princeton.edu

Twelve scholars spanning engineering and the sciences, social sciences and humanities have been named Presidential Postdoctoral Research Fellows at Princeton. The program aims to enhance diversity in academia. “Early-career scholars have an opportunity to strengthen the foundation of their academic careers in the Presidential Postdoctoral Research Fellows Program,” said Dean... Read more

Princeton / princeton.edu

Darell Fields, a designer and inventor, and physicist Clifford Johnson have been named Presidential Visiting Scholars at Princeton University for the 2021-22 academic year. The visiting scholars program, which was established in fall 2019 and welcomed the first scholar in fall 2020, is intended to support visitors from academic or professional fields who can contribute to the University’s diversity, broadly defined. Read more

Comments

 

ABOUT

With Princeton News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments

