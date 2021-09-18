CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Enid, OK

News wrap: Top stories in Enid

 6 days ago

(ENID, OK) The news in Enid never sleeps, and we’ve got you covered with daily updates.

Catch up on what’s trending in your community. For more stories like these, click here.

enidnews.com

Film on Karen Dalton's life being shown next month

The life of folk singer and former Enid resident Karen Dalton is being brought to the big screen at a couple of independent theaters in Oklahoma. “Karen Dalton: In My Own Time” highlights the music and tumultuous life of the singer, who grew up and was raised in Enid before becoming part of the Greenwich Village folk music scene later in her life. Read more

vanceairscoop.com

Enid Pride postponed due to COVID

ENID, Okla. — Enid Pride, which was scheduled for Oct. 16, has been postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Cristopher Caez-Rojas, chair of the Enid LGBTQ+ Coalition’s board of directors, said it took the board two hours to decide to postpone Pride during its meeting on Sept. 5. “We went... Read more

enidbuzz.com

Jeanette Langton

June 10, 1936 - September 14, 2021. The graveside service for Jeanette Langton, 85 yer-old former Enid resident, will be Tuesday, September 21, 2021 at 11:00AM in the St. Rose of Lima Cemetery, Perry, OK. Reverend Bala Raju Pudota officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of Henninger-Hinson Funeral Home. Jeanette... Read more

cnhinews.com

Public arts commission passes on prairie fence proposal, for now

ENID, Okla. — The city doesn’t currently plan to put a fence around the pocket prairie that surrounds the Under Her Wing art sculpture downtown. Members of the Public Arts Commission of Enid decided unanimously last week to not pay for constructing a wooden, split-rail fence at this time, city staff liaison Angela Rasmuson said in an email. Read more

Enid, OK
ABOUT

With Enid Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

