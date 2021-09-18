CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Helena, MT

What's up: News headlines in Helena

 6 days ago

(HELENA, MT) Here are today’s top stories from the Helena area.

We’ve got you covered on the latest developments in your community. For more stories like these, click here.

Montana / ktvh.com

Hunters Against Hunger helps food banks across Montana feed their communities

The only thing that could possibly top sitting down to a nice back-strap is using that venison to help those in need. That is exactly what the Hunters Against Hunger program is set up to do. Read more

That's one way to get rid of CWD contaminated meat and those that eat it. Holly

Helena / ktvh.com

Helena Habitat for Humanity building four homes in 10 days

A strong and stable home begins with a foundation, and Helena Area Habitat for Humanity hopes that a new project to build four new affordable homes will be a foundation for a strong and stable community. Read more

I asked a head person from there if they could build me a house that would help me better with my disability and in the winter and they told me no. All I have to say to that is once again I am refuse help.

1 reply

Helena / livelytimes.com

One Robe celebrates Métis music and culture

The Myrna Loy in Helena celebrates the Métis and Indigenous cultures of Montana with “One Robe,” Wednesday, Sept. 29, and Thursday, Sept. 30. Thursday’s evening celebration includes music by Métis fiddler Ryan Keplin, known for his left-handed fiddling; a performance by the famed Ivan Flett Memorial Dancers of Winnipeg, who combine traditional Métis jigging and hip-hop dancing; a special guest appearance by acclaimed pianist Phil Aaberg; and a tribute to historian Nicholas Vrooman, who was a champion of the Métis /Little Shell tribe. Read more

Kalispell / youtube.com

2018 Honda Civic Great Falls, Missoula, Helena, Billings, Kalispell, MT JH561521H

Reuters

U.S. border camp closed, Haitians there face mixed fates

DEL RIO, Texas, Sept 24 (Reuters) - An impromptu border camp that roiled U.S. politics was emptied of thousands of Haitian migrants by Friday, with most remaining in the United States for now and others expelled on deportation flights or returned to Mexico. Reuters witnesses said the shanty town-like jumble...
IMMIGRATION
Helena, MT
90
Followers
252
Post
7K+
Views
