News wrap: Headlines in Eagle Pass

CBP temporarily closing and re-routing traffic from Del Rio to Eagle Pass
DEL RIO, Texas – U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) has announced that traffic will be temporarily closed and re-routed from Del Rio to Eagle Pass. CBP announced in a statement today that the Office of Field Operations (OFO) Del Rio Port of Entry, to manage resources and ensure uninterrupted flow of trade and travel, will temporarily re-route traffic from Del Rio to Eagle Pass. Read more
Community mourns loss of fallen EMT first responder
EAGLE PASS, Texas – The Eagle Pass Fire Department is mourning the loss of EMT Matthew Fuentes. Fuentes died in a tragic accident while working part time with a private ambulance company, according to the City of Eagle Pass. The Eagle Pass Police Department expressed their sorrow in a statement... Read more
Border Patrol Agents Find Abandoned Babies on Banks of Rio Grande With Attached Note
Border patrol agents recently found and rescued two abandoned babies near the banks of the Rio Grande river near Eagle Pass, Texas. According to a press release from Customs and Border Protection (CBP), at approximately 12 p.m. local time on Tuesday, border patrol agents assigned to the Eagle Pass South Station in Texas were conducting “boat operations” in the Rio Grande river. While in the river, the border patrol agents observed “unusual color on the riverbank,” CBP said. Read more
