News wrap: Headlines in Eagle Pass

Border Patrol Agents Find Abandoned Babies on Banks of Rio Grande With Attached Note

Border patrol agents recently found and rescued two abandoned babies near the banks of the Rio Grande river near Eagle Pass, Texas. According to a press release from Customs and Border Protection (CBP), at approximately 12 p.m. local time on Tuesday, border patrol agents assigned to the Eagle Pass South Station in Texas were conducting "boat operations" in the Rio Grande river. While in the river, the border patrol agents observed "unusual color on the riverbank," CBP said.