Eagle Pass, TX

News wrap: Headlines in Eagle Pass

Eagle Pass News Flash
 6 days ago

(EAGLE PASS, TX) Check out this roundup of hyper-local news in Eagle Pass.

For more stories like these, click here.

Del Rio / foxsanantonio.com

CBP temporarily closing and re-routing traffic from Del Rio to Eagle Pass

DEL RIO, Texas – U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) has announced that traffic will be temporarily closed and re-routed from Del Rio to Eagle Pass. CBP announced in a statement today that the Office of Field Operations (OFO) Del Rio Port of Entry, to manage resources and ensure uninterrupted flow of trade and travel, will temporarily re-route traffic from Del Rio to Eagle Pass. Read more

Eagle Pass / foxsanantonio.com

Community mourns loss of fallen EMT first responder

EAGLE PASS, Texas – The Eagle Pass Fire Department is mourning the loss of EMT Matthew Fuentes. Fuentes died in a tragic accident while working part time with a private ambulance company, according to the City of Eagle Pass. The Eagle Pass Police Department expressed their sorrow in a statement... Read more

Eagle Pass / dnyuz.com

Border Patrol Agents Find Abandoned Babies on Banks of Rio Grande With Attached Note

Border patrol agents recently found and rescued two abandoned babies near the banks of the Rio Grande river near Eagle Pass, Texas. According to a press release from Customs and Border Protection (CBP), at approximately 12 p.m. local time on Tuesday, border patrol agents assigned to the Eagle Pass South Station in Texas were conducting “boat operations” in the Rio Grande river. While in the river, the border patrol agents observed “unusual color on the riverbank,” CBP said. Read more

Eagle Pass / ktsm.com

Border patrol agents rescue two children abandoned in Rio Grande

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – U.S. Border Patrol agents found two small children abandoned along the Rio Grande on Tuesday near Eagle Pass, Texas. At about noon Tuesday, Border Patrol agents assigned to the Eagle Pass South Station were conducting boat operations when they located the two children, a 2-year-old girl and a 3-month-old boy on the banks of the Rio Grande near Eagle Pass. Read more

