Stillwater, OK

Stillwater news digest: Top stories today

Stillwater News Flash
 6 days ago

(STILLWATER, OK) Check out this roundup of hyper-local news in Stillwater.

For more stories like these, click here.

Stillwater / stwnewspress.com

City Council to discuss draft of mask ordinance Monday

The Stillwater City Council will receive an update Monday on local COVID-19 numbers and conditions. The councilors will also discuss a draft of a possible ordinance that would require masking in most public places. The proposed ordinance is not numbered and cannot be brought to a vote during the meeting. Read more

Stillwater / ocolly.com

Making Room: Stillwater may be an option for refugees

Thousands of refugees are in the U.S. and Oklahoma’s Catholic Charities will be taking in around 1,800 people. Stillwater’s Catholic Charities at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church might house some displaced individuals. However, it depends on the availability throughout the state. The Stillwater Catholic Charities location is affiliated with the... Read more

Oklahoma / 247sports.com

Oklahoma State basketball releases conference schedule for 2021-22

STILLWATER, Okla. — The start of the 2021-22 season for Oklahoma State men's basketball is less than two months away. The anticipation is building once again for the Cowboys, who are built for success thanks in part to another strong signing class for head coach Mike Boynton. On Wednesday, the program announced its full schedule for the upcoming season, including the Big 12 Conference slate. Read more

Oklahoma / tulsaworld.com

New Years Day trip to Tech, pair of Big Monday games, February Bedlam ahead for OSU men's hoops

STILLWATER — With the release of the Big 12 Conference’s 2021-22 slate Wednesday, Oklahoma State men’s basketball now knows what lies on the other side of its 12-game non-conference schedule in January. Among the standout fixtures: A New Year’s Day trip to Texas Tech, a Jan. 4 visit from Kansas,... Read more

Stillwater, OK
ABOUT

With Stillwater News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

