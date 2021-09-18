Stillwater news digest: Top stories today

Oklahoma State basketball releases conference schedule for 2021-22

STILLWATER, Okla. — The start of the 2021-22 season for Oklahoma State men's basketball is less than two months away. The anticipation is building once again for the Cowboys, who are built for success thanks in part to another strong signing class for head coach Mike Boynton. On Wednesday, the program announced its full schedule for the upcoming season, including the Big 12 Conference slate. Read more