Greenwood, SC

Trending local news in Greenwood

 6 days ago

(GREENWOOD, SC) What’s going on in Greenwood? Here’s a roundup of the top stories in the area today.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Greenwood area, click here.

Greenwood police officer passes away after battle with cancer

GREENWOOD COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A Greenwood police officer passed away Saturday morning. According to the Greenwood Police Department, Captain Travis Anderson passed away after a long battle with cancer. Captain Anderson began his career with the Greenwood Fire Department before joining the ranks at the Greenwood Police Department. Read more

Healthy, Fully Vaccinated Mom Gets COVID-19; Suffers ‘Unbearable’ Symptoms

A fully vaccinated woman in Wake County, North Carolina, who recently came down with a breakthrough infection of COVID-19 said she experienced "unbearable" symptoms during the two weeks she was sick. Jennifer Rowell, 44, was sick for 10 to 12 days last month due to the coronavirus despite getting vaccinated... Read more

avatar

OMG So tired of these stories about the vaccine saving folks from the hospital. I didn't have the vaxx and I was only sick 9 days... got by with Tylenol only when I got Covid. The vaccine is utterly worthless. It's completely obvious to anyone with common sense.

avatar

so the survival rate with those statistics are 99.4%. This isn't going away and the vaccine itself put my mother in the hospital. So is the juice worth the squeeze? I tend to think not

Myrtle Beach police: Man's self-inflicted gunshot wound leads to charges for two from Greenwood

Two people from Greenwood were arrested Wednesday in Myrtle Beach after police say a man lied about who shot him. Police were contacted after a man was admitted at about 10 p.m. Tuesday to Grand Strand Hospital with a gunshot wound to his hand. In a Facebook post, Myrtle Beach... Read more

Weekend Ticket: Art in the trees, a day at the spa, original art, music, more.

This weekend, channel your inner “happy little trees.” Head on over to Lake Greenwood State Park Saturday at 6 p.m. There, you’ll join Greenwood-based photographer and Lander University art professor Jon O. Holloway, for an art walk. Learn about his recently installed Carolina Outdoor Project. Twenty-six 40-by-60 canvas photographic prints are installed — in the trees — in the park’s Oak Points Area, near the visitors center. Park admission fee required. Read more

#Local News#Sc
ABOUT

With Greenwood Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

