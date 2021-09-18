Trending local news in Greenwood
(GREENWOOD, SC) What’s going on in Greenwood? Here’s a roundup of the top stories in the area today.
Greenwood police officer passes away after battle with cancer
GREENWOOD COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A Greenwood police officer passed away Saturday morning. According to the Greenwood Police Department, Captain Travis Anderson passed away after a long battle with cancer. Captain Anderson began his career with the Greenwood Fire Department before joining the ranks at the Greenwood Police Department.
Healthy, Fully Vaccinated Mom Gets COVID-19; Suffers ‘Unbearable’ Symptoms
A fully vaccinated woman in Wake County, North Carolina, who recently came down with a breakthrough infection of COVID-19 said she experienced "unbearable" symptoms during the two weeks she was sick. Jennifer Rowell, 44, was sick for 10 to 12 days last month due to the coronavirus despite getting vaccinated...
Myrtle Beach police: Man's self-inflicted gunshot wound leads to charges for two from Greenwood
Two people from Greenwood were arrested Wednesday in Myrtle Beach after police say a man lied about who shot him. Police were contacted after a man was admitted at about 10 p.m. Tuesday to Grand Strand Hospital with a gunshot wound to his hand. In a Facebook post, Myrtle Beach...
Weekend Ticket: Art in the trees, a day at the spa, original art, music, more.
This weekend, channel your inner "happy little trees." Head on over to Lake Greenwood State Park Saturday at 6 p.m. There, you'll join Greenwood-based photographer and Lander University art professor Jon O. Holloway, for an art walk. Learn about his recently installed Carolina Outdoor Project. Twenty-six 40-by-60 canvas photographic prints are installed — in the trees — in the park's Oak Points Area, near the visitors center. Park admission fee required.