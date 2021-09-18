What's up: News headlines in Columbia
(COLUMBIA, TN) The news in Columbia never sleeps, and we’ve got you covered with daily updates.
Catch up on what’s trending in your community. For more stories like these, click here.
Fulbright, Kinser retain leadership on Maury County school board
Former Maury County Commissioner Michael Fulbright will continue to lead as chairman of the Maury County Public Schools Board of Education. Fulbright was unanimously reappointed to the post by his fellow school board members during the board's monthly September meeting. "Thank you very much," Fulbright said. "I appreciate the opportunity... Read more
Week 5 Columbia area roundup: Central moves to 2-0 in region play following blowout win
Week 5 of the high school football season had a little bit of everything in the Columbia area. Weather affected some while another went to double-overtime and there were several standout performances. Here's a look at how the Columbia area teams fared in Week 5:. SCOREBOARD:Tennessee high school football scoreboard... Read more
Trinity Family Church Columbia, TN Live Stream, Wednesday Night - 09/15/2021
Pastor Don Richey Thank you for joining us for the Word today. We are praying for you and your family. Want to Give: Give on TFC app or Website Text TFCGIVE to (888) 364-GIVE (4483) Read more
Dark Horse Dinner, comics, toys and more this weekend
This weekend's roundup of stuff will feature an all-out bash at the Polk Home, a comics and toy expo, as well as the opportunity to participate in the upcoming haunting season. 1. Dark Horse Dinner at the Polk Home. The President James K. Polk Home & Museum will host a... Read more
Comments / 0