Columbia, TN

What's up: News headlines in Columbia

Columbia Digest
Columbia Digest
 6 days ago

(COLUMBIA, TN) The news in Columbia never sleeps, and we’ve got you covered with daily updates.

Catch up on what's trending in your community.

Maury County / columbiadailyherald.com

Fulbright, Kinser retain leadership on Maury County school board

Former Maury County Commissioner Michael Fulbright will continue to lead as chairman of the Maury County Public Schools Board of Education. Fulbright was unanimously reappointed to the post by his fellow school board members during the board's monthly September meeting. "Thank you very much," Fulbright said. "I appreciate the opportunity...

Columbia / columbiadailyherald.com

Week 5 Columbia area roundup: Central moves to 2-0 in region play following blowout win

Week 5 of the high school football season had a little bit of everything in the Columbia area. Weather affected some while another went to double-overtime and there were several standout performances. Here's a look at how the Columbia area teams fared in Week 5:. SCOREBOARD:Tennessee high school football scoreboard...

Columbia / youtube.com

Trinity Family Church Columbia, TN Live Stream, Wednesday Night - 09/15/2021

Pastor Don Richey Thank you for joining us for the Word today. We are praying for you and your family. Want to Give: Give on TFC app or Website Text TFCGIVE to (888) 364-GIVE (4483)

Columbia / columbiadailyherald.com

Dark Horse Dinner, comics, toys and more this weekend

This weekend's roundup of stuff will feature an all-out bash at the Polk Home, a comics and toy expo, as well as the opportunity to participate in the upcoming haunting season. 1. Dark Horse Dinner at the Polk Home. The President James K. Polk Home & Museum will host a...

NBC News

Covid booster shots are rolling out. What does that mean for you?

Health care workers, teachers and other essential personnel have been among the hardest hit by Covid-19 and should qualify for a vaccine booster shot — despite a lack of robust evidence that they need a third dose to protect them against severe disease, the head of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Friday.
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS News

Kamala Harris' appearance on "The View" delayed by co-hosts' positive COVID-19 tests

Vice President Kamala Harris' appearance on ABC's "The View" Friday morning was delayed when two of the show's co-hosts tested positive for COVID-19 shortly before the interview. "The View's" Joy Behar told viewers Friday that her co-hosts Sunny Hostin and Ana Navarro, both fully vaccinated against COVID-19, contracted "breakthrough" infections....
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

China's top regulators ban crypto trading and mining, sending bitcoin tumbling

SHANGHAI/LONDON, Sept 24 (Reuters) - China's most powerful regulators on Friday intensified a crackdown on cryptocurrencies with a blanket ban on all crypto transactions and mining, hitting bitcoin and other major coins and pressuring crypto and blockchain-related stocks. Ten agencies, including the central bank, financial, securities and foreign exchange regulators,...
MARKETS
Reuters

U.S. House passes abortion rights bill, outlook poor in Senate

WASHINGTON, Sept 24 (Reuters) - The U.S. House of Representatives approved legislation on Friday to protect abortion services against growing Republican-backed state restrictions, including a Texas law that imposes a near-total ban on abortion, but the bill is unlikely to pass the Senate. The Democratic-controlled House voted 218-211 largely along...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Hill

Grassley announces reelection bid

Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) on Friday announced that he's running for reelection in 2022, seeking an eighth term in the upper chamber. Grassley made the announcement on Twitter at 4 a.m., with a GIF of him going out for a morning run. "It's 4 a.m. in Iowa so I'm running....
CONGRESS & COURTS
NBC News

Jan. 6 committee subpoenas Trump aides, allies to testify

A congressional committee investigating the deadly Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol issued subpoenas to some of former President Donald Trump's closest advisers. The committee subpoenaed former White House strategist Steve Bannon, former White House chief of Staff Mark Meadows, former social media director Dan Scavino and the former chief of staff to Trump's Defense secretary, Kashyap Patel.
POTUS
Reuters

U.S. border camp closed, Haitians there face mixed fates

DEL RIO, Texas, Sept 24 (Reuters) - An impromptu border camp that roiled U.S. politics was emptied of thousands of Haitian migrants by Friday, with most remaining in the United States for now and others expelled on deportation flights or returned to Mexico. Reuters witnesses said the shanty town-like jumble...
IMMIGRATION
Columbia Digest

Columbia Digest

Columbia, TN
ABOUT

With Columbia Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

